The Alleman Pioneers shocked the Western Big Six Conference on Friday night.
The Pioneers pulled off a 31-28 victory over the Moline Maroons in a game at Augustana's Lindberg Stadium that was delayed by lightning in the second half.
Alleman came into the game with an 0-3, 0-1 Big Six mark. Moline (2-1) shared the league lead at 1-0.
The Pioneers led 17-14 with 2:51 left in the third quarter, as lighting was detected near Lindberg Stadium forcing a suspension of play.
When the game finally resumed, the Pioneers finished off the upset.
Nate Sheets scored on a 2-yard run with 1:56 left in regulation and Sean O’Hern added the point-after kick to cap the improbable victory after the Maroons had scored twice in the fourth on two 40-plus yard plays to take a lead.
Moline’s Aboubacar Barry exited the game following the first drive with a left foot injury and did not return before the end of the first half. The Maroons missed his production on the ground, rushing for only 29 yards in 17 carries in the first half.
Moline came into the game without two key players, as running back Kaeden Dreifurst and lineman Coby Underwood both did not dress for the game.
Quarterback Zidain Sterling was held out the entire first quarter with back-up Matthew Bailey leading the charge on the Maroons' lone score. Bailey went 2-for-3 in that drive for 46 yards, including a 34-yard toss to Jayden Jackson. Moline opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run from Jaheim Mitchell and a good extra point from Caroline Hazen to go up 7-0 with 7:25 left in the first.
That was the last the Maroons scored in the first half, with the attention turning to Alleman’s offense. Just a few plays after the Moline touchdown, Zach Carpita found Killian Ahern for a 70-yard touchdown. The O’Hern extra point tied the game with 6:19 left in the first.
Alleman scored again in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run from Sheets with 36 seconds left on the clock. That capped a drive featuring big passes from Carpita (who missed last week's loss because of being in the concussion protocol) and alternate quarterback Alec Ponder, who found Jake Mattecheck for a 22-yard pass.
Alleman tried to score another touchdown near the end of the half, but settled for a 37-yard O'Hern field goal with 1:14 left in the half.
Moline received the second half kickoff and marched down the field for nine minutes, capping the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run from Mitchell that put the Maroons within three with 2:51 left in the third quarter.
Alleman had 120 yards in the air in the first half on a combined 5-of-7 effort from Ponder and Carpita.
