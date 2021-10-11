Playoff-bound Northeast enjoying turnaround season

GOOSE LAKE — Following Friday's 28-14 loss to Camanche, the disappointment was evident on the face of Northeast freshman Gavin Kramer.

"We needed something to humble us," Kramer said. "We needed something to bring us down and make us put our heads down and work."

Though humbled by the loss, there's plenty for the Rebels to be pleased with this season, no denying the turnaround the Rebels have seen under head coach Mark Lee. In his third season as head coach, Lee has the Rebels at 4-3 — their first four-win season since 2010 — and qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

"Last offseason, I really thought about what I had for personnel and what we had in personnel coming up for the future and to design an offense that is going to help that and get guys in space," Lee said. "The coaching staff and I got together and got essentially what we're running offensively and worked on it in open gyms over the summer and in the fall."

The Rebels close the regular season at home against Monticello on Friday night, a chance to capture at least a share of a district title.

After that come the playoffs, and the Rebels are ready for the opportunity.