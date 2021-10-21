 Skip to main content
Playoffs at stake in Rockridge-Orion gridiron clash
PREP FOOTBALL | ILLINOIS AREA

Playoffs at stake in Rockridge-Orion gridiron clash

This weekend wraps up the 2021 high school football regular season, and there are several area teams still jockeying for playoff position.

Among tonight's Illinois area gridiron schedule, there are two games that stand out in terms of playoff implications.

Tonight's Three Rivers West Division matchup at Orion between the Chargers and the Rockridge Rockets is pretty much cut and dried in terms of what is at stake. Win, or the season ends late tonight.

Both teams come into the 7 p.m. showdown at Charger Field with 4-4 records, with Orion having won its last two games and Rockridge looking to bounce back after a tough 26-14 loss to unbeaten Kewanee last Saturday.

"That was a tough one. We felt we played well enough to win, and that would've been a big one to get us in the playoffs," said Rockridge coach Jeff Henry, whose squad led the Boilermakers 14-13 in the fourth quarter.

"Our kids know we played a good game. Orion is a very good team, so we've got to play another good game to beat them. We can't make mistakes to beat ourselves."

Additionally, both teams are 3-2 in the Three Rivers West. Tonight's winner locks up sole possession of third place in the seven-team division as well as becoming playoff eligible.

"This is already a playoff game for us," said Henry, "but it's always a big game when we play Orion, whether the playoffs are on the line or not. You add in having a playoff berth on the line, and it makes it even more special."

Prior to losing to Kewanee, the Rockets had won two straight after back-to-back losses had dropped them to 2-3.

Meantime, Orion has had to use back-to-back wins to stay in the postseason picture after a pair of two-game losing streaks had the Chargers teetering on the brink of elimination at 2-4.

"We've been fighting for our playoff lives these last two weeks," said Orion coach Chip Filler. "For us, this is Week 3 of the playoffs, still trying to keep our head above water."

This being Orion's senior night will also add to the big-game atmosphere at Charger Field.

"I know this game is going to have a little different feel than our last two, a different atmosphere," Filler stated. "Number one, it's who we're playing. Anytime we get together with Rockridge, it's a different kind of vibe and energy, especially over the last decade.

"There's a lot of respect between the two schools, but at the same time, there's no team either one of us would rather beat than the other."

A-W, MerCo look to lock up playoff berth: The other area game of high postseason interest takes place tonight in Aledo, where Mercer County is hosting Annawan-Wethersfield in a matchup of 5-3 clubs.

Whichever club comes out on top at George Pratt Memorial Field will assure itself of a playoff berth with its sixth victory. Going into tonight, the Golden Eagles have 40 playoff points, while the Titans have 33 points.

"Obviously, we don't want to leave anything to chance in that regard," said A-W coach Tony Gripp, whose club is 4-3 and tied for fourth in the Lincoln Trail Conference with another 5-3 club, United.

"We win and we're in, and we can all sleep like a baby on Friday night. Plus, you always want to go into the postseason on the right foot."

MerCo comes in as one of the hottest teams in the conference, having reeled off four straight wins following a 1-3 start. At 5-2 in the LTC, the Golden Eagles can lock up sole possession of third place with a win, or even earn a share of second if Knoxville loses to ROWVA-Williamsfield.

"We've been preaching a sense of urgency every week and trying to take steps forward every week," said Mercer County coach Andrew Hofer. "We want to try and keep that rolling into the postseason."

Hofer feels that his team's bumpy start, marked by injuries to key personnel and a weeklong COVID pause, has turned into a positive in terms of more players getting key experience.

"What our early season experience has allowed for us is having guys who may not necessarily have been ready at that point stepping up to play major roles," he said. "That's allowed us to be a deeper team and grow up as the year's gone on."

THIS WEEKEND'S ILLINOIS AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE (WEST DIVISION)

Morrison (2-6, 2-3) at Erie-Prophetstown (6-2, 5-0): Tonight at 7 at Wayne Hein Memorial Field, Erie.

Having locked up the TRAC West's automatic postseason berth with last week's 25-16 win at Monmouth-Roseville, the Panthers look to close the regular season with their seventh straight win and finish a perfect conference-title run. ... This is not only the first conference title for the 20-year-old E-P co-op, it is the first for either of its component schools since Prophetstown won the TRAC-8 in 1988.

Rockridge (4-4, 3-2) at Orion (4-4, 3-2): Tonight at 7 at Charger Field.

This is a "win or go home" game for both teams, who come in seeking that fifth win to become playoff eligible. The Rockets missed the postseason in 2019, while the Chargers have not missed the playoffs since a 4-5 finish in 2013. ... Orion has stayed in the hunt with back-to-back wins over Morrison (30-0) and Sherrard (56-7). ... Rockridge had a chance to top previously unbeaten Kewanee last Saturday, but the Boilermakers scored 13 unanswered points to rally for a 26-14 win.

Sherrard (0-8, 0-5) at Riverdale (0-8, 0-5): Tonight at 7 at Riverdale High School, Port Byron.

This matchup assures that one team will finish the season on a high note. ... The Tigers look to end Brandon Johnston's first year as head coach by giving him his first win with the purple and gold, while the Rams look to celebrate their senior night with a victory.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE (EAST DIVISION)

Kewanee (8-0, 5-0) at Newman (5-3, 3-2): Tonight at 7 at Roscoe Eades Stadium, Sterling.

With the TRAC East's automatic playoff berth already secured, the Boilermakers look to make history tonight. The last time Kewanee finished the regular season without a loss was in 1946, when they finished 8-0-1; the last time the Boilers were undefeated and untied in a season was the fall of 1934.

LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE

Annawan-Wethersfield (5-3, 4-3) at Mercer County (5-3, 5-2): Tonight at 7 at George Pratt Memorial Field, Aledo.

Tonight's winner officially clinches a playoff berth with their sixth win. ... The Golden Eagles look to win in order to take a five-game winning streak into the postseason as well as lock up no worse than sole possession of third place in the LTC and possibly a share of second with Knoxville. ... A win by the Titans both assures them of a playoff trip in every season (excepting the pandemic-altered 2020 campaign) since the co-op began in 2008 as well as a share of third place in the league.

Ridgewood (0-8) at South Fulton (3-5): Tonight at 7 at VIT High School, Table Grove.

This matchup is all about pride for both teams, neither of whom will be headed to the postseason this fall; the Spartans look for a high note to end a year in which seven of their eight losses have been in double digits.

NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE

Dakota (2-6, 2-5) at Fulton (6-2, 5-2): Tonight at 7 at Fulton High School.

With a three-game winning streak having locked up a playoff berth for the Steamers in their first year as NUIC members, another win tonight would assure them of no worse than sole possession of third place in the nine-team league and possibly part of a three-way share of second place, pending the outcome of tonight's Forreston (6-2, 5-2) at Lena-Winslow (7-1, 6-1) contest.

8-PLAYER

Martinsville (6-2) at Galva (0-8): Saturday night at 7 at Galva High School.

The Wildcats will be celebrating their Senior Night and look to end their first year of 8-player football with a victory against the Bluestreaks, who have dropped two of their last three after a 5-0 start.

