Playoffs at stake in Rockridge-Orion gridiron clash

This weekend wraps up the 2021 high school football regular season, and there are several area teams still jockeying for playoff position.

Among tonight's Illinois area gridiron schedule, there are two games that stand out in terms of playoff implications.

Tonight's Three Rivers West Division matchup at Orion between the Chargers and the Rockridge Rockets is pretty much cut and dried in terms of what is at stake. Win, or the season ends late tonight.

Both teams come into the 7 p.m. showdown at Charger Field with 4-4 records, with Orion having won its last two games and Rockridge looking to bounce back after a tough 26-14 loss to unbeaten Kewanee last Saturday.

"That was a tough one. We felt we played well enough to win, and that would've been a big one to get us in the playoffs," said Rockridge coach Jeff Henry, whose squad led the Boilermakers 14-13 in the fourth quarter.

"Our kids know we played a good game. Orion is a very good team, so we've got to play another good game to beat them. We can't make mistakes to beat ourselves."

Additionally, both teams are 3-2 in the Three Rivers West. Tonight's winner locks up sole possession of third place in the seven-team division as well as becoming playoff eligible.