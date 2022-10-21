Pleasant Valley finishes perfect regular season

Pleasant Valley capped an undefeated regular season with a 35-14 win over Iowa City West on Friday night at Spartan Stadium.

The second-ranked Spartans accomplished the feat for the second time in the last three years, and own the lone perfect record in Iowa’s largest class as they head into the state playoffs.

“There’s not much you can say. It’s just special,” Pleasant Valley fullback Rusty VanWetzinga said.

But the Spartans had to work to keep their record unblemished. Iowa City West (4-5) forced a pair of PV turnovers — and nearly came up with two more — in the contest. The score was knotted at 14 at halftime.

“We had a lot to lose, and I thought Iowa City West was really, really determined,” PV head coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. “I thought our guys really responded.”

Pleasant Valley rushed for a season-high 475 yards in the contest, averaging 8.5 yards per carry. Quarterback Caden McDermott led the way with 153 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Makhi Wilson added 111 yards and a fourth-quarter score on just eight attempts, and VanWetzinga had 93 yards and three touchdowns on 12 rushes. Tyge Lyon ran the ball 10 times for 80 yards.

“Rusty, Caden, Tyge and Makhi really were workhorses for us tonight,” coach Van Wetzinga said. “Rusty and Tyge got some tough yards, as did Caden. Makhi had a big run there late.”

The combination of bruising fullbacks like VanWetzinga and Lyon and the speed of Wilson was tough to prepare for, West head coach Garrett Hartwig said.

“They run it so well, and they’re so efficient, it’s hard to practice for,” he said. “We prepped as well as we could, but you just don’t see that speed until you get to the game. I thought we adjusted pretty well, to be honest with you. On film, they gashed teams for big play after big play. They got some on us, but I feel like we made them have to drive it. They were capable of doing that, and that’s why they’re one of the best teams in the state.”

VanWetzinga ran for a 5-yard touchdown on PV’s first possession, but Iowa City West answered with a scoring drive, as quarterback Jack Wallace found Christian Janis in the back o the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown.

The Spartans regained the lead on VanWetzinga’s 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. PV seemed poised to add to its lead late in the half, but Iowa City West’s Ashton Honore recovered a fumble near the goal line. The Trojans then drove 97 yards in less than a minute, and Wallace hit Janis for another 8-yard touchdown to tie the game with 53 seconds left before halftime.

The Trojans seemed to have jarred the football free again on PV’s first possession of the second half, but the play was whistled dead. McDermott broke free for a 25-yard touchdown run on the next play, giving the Spartans the lead for good. Honore also recovered a fumble later in the third quarter, but the PV runner was ruled down. Three plays later, VanWetzinga scored from 11 yards out for his third touchdown of the night.

“The score wasn’t indicative of how hard-fought this game was,” Hartwig said. “Credit PV. They’re the only undefeated team in 5A for a reason. They’re well coached. They’re physical. They beat us in the end, but we had our opportunities.”

Wilson was nearly tackled in the backfield by Iowa City West’s Ryne Vander Leest, but squirmed free and sprinted 36 yards down the sideline for PV’s final touchdown of the night.

Wallace was 16-for-25 passing for 153 yards and two scores, and Janis finished with six catches for 56 yards. Mason Woods caught three passes for 105 yards.

The Spartans aren’t content with a perfect regular season, though, and have a bigger goal of bringing home a state championship.

“All the way, or else why would be here?” VanWetzinga said of the team’s aspirations. “We’re 9-0. We have to shoot for the moon.”