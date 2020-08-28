Pleasant Valley pulls away from Regina

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY — In the span of two days, Pleasant Valley went from taking the opening week of the high school football season off to preparing for one of the premier teams in the state.

The start was sloppy. The finish was far from.

Led by workhorse running back Caden Kipper and a stingy second half defense, the Spartans grabbed a 45-13 win over Class A top-ranked Iowa City Regina at Regina High School on Friday night.

PV, in Class 4A, finished the evening with 387 rushing yards from eight different ball carriers, with Kipper and quarterback Barrett Lindmark eclipsing the century mark. It held the Regals scoreless for the second half.

Kipper, a senior, registered back-to-back touchdowns to break a 7-7 tie with a 4-yard rush then expanded the lead to 14 with a 34-yard scamper where he scored untouched.

After rushing for an even 600 yards a season ago, Kipper had 160 yards against the Regals.

With Ryan Mumey, PV’s starting QB from 2019, still on the mend, Lindmark stepped in and didn’t miss a beat. The junior right-hander had nearly 200 total yards and two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground.