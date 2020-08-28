Pleasant Valley pulls away from Regina

IOWA CITY — In the span of two days, Pleasant Valley went from taking the opening week of the high school football season off to preparing for one of the premier teams in the state.
The start was sloppy. The finish was far from.
Led by workhorse running back Caden Kipper and a stingy second half defense, the Spartans grabbed a 45-13 win over Class A top-ranked Iowa City Regina at Regina High School on Friday night.
PV, in Class 4A, finished the evening with 387 rushing yards from eight different ball carriers, with Kipper and quarterback Barrett Lindmark eclipsing the century mark. It held the Regals scoreless for the second half.
Kipper, a senior, registered back-to-back touchdowns to break a 7-7 tie with a 4-yard rush then expanded the lead to 14 with a 34-yard scamper where he scored untouched.
After rushing for an even 600 yards a season ago, Kipper had 160 yards against the Regals.
With Ryan Mumey, PV’s starting QB from 2019, still on the mend, Lindmark stepped in and didn’t miss a beat. The junior right-hander had nearly 200 total yards and two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground.
PV created separation and turned a close contest into a blowout in the second half.
A 6-yard run from Caden McDermott and a Rhys Ward 30-yard field goal increased the lead to 31-13. Two more scores by the Spartans gave way for a 32-point cushion.
Over the final 24 minutes, the Spartans' defense limited the Regals to 82 total yards. The longest play they allowed was a 22-yard run in the final stanza.
In the opening 12 minutes, the teams combined for five fumbles with four of them lost. Each side lost the ball once while in their opponents' territory.
Regina struck first with Alec Wick catching a 22-yard crossing route from quarterback Ashton Cook for the early lead. Lindmark answered with a rush of 1 yard to tie it.
In the final two minutes of the first half, Wick was wide open on a go route, tiptoed down the sidelines and side-stepped the last Spartan defender for a 74-yard TD to trim the Regina deficit to eight points.
Cook finished the night completing 20 of 33 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Wick caught 10 passes for 162 yards.
PV will face Muscatine in a couple of weeks for its home opener on Sept. 11.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!