Ponder passes Maroons past Geneseo with six scoring strikes

GENESEO — Members of the Geneseo Maple Leafs football team had to look back at early missed opportunities Friday night and shake their heads.
Not able to take advantage of a couple of early scoring chances, the Leafs watched as Moline junior quarterback Alec Ponder threw for 298 yards and six touchdowns in leading the Maroons to a 42-21 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Bob Reade Field.
Ponder connected three times for scores with junior Jeheim Thornton and twice with sophomore Grant Sibley. Fellow junor Matthew Bailey caught the other score that helped the Maroons finish with their second win of the season to close out the adapted spring Big 6 season with a 2-4 record both overall and in league play.
Moline scored on seven of its last eight possessions of the contest, figuring out a way to pick apart a Geneseo defense that had been stout in rolling to three straight victories coming into Friday’s finale.
In addition to Ponder’s passing propensity, sophomore running back Riley Fuller added 146 yards rushing in 26 carries.
The Leafs (3-3, 3-3 Big 6) had five first-half drives end in Moline territory on senior night — four of those inside the Maroons 32-yard line.
The Maroons struggled offensively on their first four possessions but finished the half with a pair of scoring drives to take a 14-0 halftime lead.
Ponder connected on second-quarter scoring strikes to Thornton and Sibley. Both came on slants — Thornton from the left side as he bounced off a couple of would-be tacklers in the open field to go 27 yards. Sibley’s came from the right of the formation and he was basically untouched from 14 yards out with just 1:36 left in the second quarter.
The Maple Leafs tried to answer in the final 90 seconds of the half, moving to the Maroons’ 26 yard line. But junior Hunter Holte-Clark was wide left on a 42-yard field goal at the halftime horn for a 14-0 halftime lead for Moline.
Both teams had their offenses warm up in the second half.
Moline took advantage of a great break on its first possession. Forced to punt, the bouncing kick hit off a Geneseo player and was recovered by the Maroons at the Geneseo 9-yard line.
On the next play, Ponder hit Bailey to give the Maroons a 21-0 lead with 8:17 left in the third.
In the next seven snaps, Geneseo scored twice around a Moline turnover.
Geneseo senior Mason Jones snapped off a 51-yard sprint to get the Leafs on the board.
After Dominic DeBoef recovered a Moline fumble, Jones turned a short Nathan Beneke pass into a 22-yard scoring catch to pull the Leafs with 21-14 with 5:31 left in the third.