Ponder passes Maroons past Geneseo with six scoring strikes

Ponder connected on second-quarter scoring strikes to Thornton and Sibley. Both came on slants — Thornton from the left side as he bounced off a couple of would-be tacklers in the open field to go 27 yards. Sibley's came from the right of the formation and he was basically untouched from 14 yards out with just 1:36 left in the second quarter.

The Maple Leafs tried to answer in the final 90 seconds of the half, moving to the Maroons' 26 yard line. But junior Hunter Holte-Clark was wide left on a 42-yard field goal at the halftime horn for a 14-0 halftime lead for Moline.

Both teams had their offenses warm up in the second half.

Moline took advantage of a great break on its first possession. Forced to punt, the bouncing kick hit off a Geneseo player and was recovered by the Maroons at the Geneseo 9-yard line.

On the next play, Ponder hit Bailey to give the Maroons a 21-0 lead with 8:17 left in the third.

In the next seven snaps, Geneseo scored twice around a Moline turnover.

Geneseo senior Mason Jones snapped off a 51-yard sprint to get the Leafs on the board.