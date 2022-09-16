Prairie rallies to stun Bettendorf

In one of the most disheartening losses, the Bettendorf football program has reached a point it has not been at in nearly five decades.

The Bulldogs lost a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead to Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday night at TouVelle Stadium and watched Prairie score the winning touchdown and two-point point conversion with 21 seconds left in the contest.

Prairie left with an 18-17 victory which dropped the Bulldogs to a record of 0-4 on the season. The last time Bettendorf was 0-4 was in 1976. That team actually finished 4-1 in the last five games to conclude the season at 4-5.

The Bulldogs are likely out of postseason contention for the first time since 1997 with games still left against programs like Pleasant Valley, Iowa City West and Cedar Falls.

It did not look like things would end up that way after Bettendorf drove 85 yards and chewed up close to 9 minutes of the game clock at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth to go up 17-7. Caden Buhr nailed a 19-yard field goal to put the home team up by 10 with 9:29 left.

The Bulldogs defense, which played bend-don’t-break most of the game, allowed Prairie to get back to 17-10 when Jake Collett hit a 32-yard field goal to pull the visitors back to within seven.

The Bulldogs picked up several first downs to eat up some time but faced a fourth-and-seven at Prairie’s 37 yard-line when quarterback Charlie Zimmerman pooch kicked a punt down to Prairie’s two yard-line with 2:40 left. The Bulldog fans sensed one more stop could seal the win.

But Prairie quarterback Cal Sullivan threw 14 passes and ran three times to lead the visitors on a 98-yard drive. Prairie converted two fourth down plays on the final drive. But the Bulldogs still had Prairie at fourth-and-goal at the eight yard-line with 26 seconds left and leading 17-10.

Sullivan found Makelle Taylor on an inside slant and Taylor fought his way into the end zone to make it 17-16.

After much discussion and timeouts from both teams, the visitors went for the win and Sullivan bulled his way in from the three yard-line on the two-point conversion to stun the Bulldog crowd. Zimmerman was later picked off near midfield in Bettendorf’s last play of the game.

Isaiah Martinez scored on a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for Bettendorf and sophomore Wrigley Matthys also had a touchdown run from 18 yards out on an end around to put the home team up 14-7 in the third quarter.

On defense, junior lineman Ronan Numkema was all over the place for Bettendorf with several quarterback pressures and also many tackles at the line of scrimmage.

Taylor also had a nine-yard TD catch for Prairie late in the second quarter.