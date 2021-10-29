Prairie stymies Bettendorf in playoff opener

CEDAR RAPIDS — When the Bettendorf High School football team came to John Wall Field six weeks ago, Aaron Wiley said his team was embarrassed. Cedar Rapids Prairie racked up 54 points and almost 600 yards of offense.
Despite getting very little offense Friday night, Bettendorf was still within striking distance of pulling a colossal upset after three quarters.
Prairie made sure it wouldn’t happen.
Quarterback Brandon Vlacko led two fourth-quarter scoring drives and Prairie capitalized on a Bettendorf fumble to snatch a 24-6 victory in a Class 5A playoff opener.
“It is never going to be easy to end a team’s season,” Vlacko said. “We knew that going into the game. They are really aggressive and play really hard."
Prairie (8-2) advances to a quarterfinal contest with defending state champion Ankeny next Friday at home. Bettendorf, which rallied late in the season to make the playoffs for a 24th straight season, bows out at 5-5.
“I’ve been doing this for 31 years and that’s one of the toughest preps defensively I’ve had,” Wiley said of Prairie’s single-wing offense that features a lot of misdirection. “They’re very good at what they do.
“I’m proud of our kids. We hung in there as long as we could, but we couldn’t get anything consistent on offense.”
After Cameron Figgs intercepted a Vlacko pass and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to bring Bettendorf within a point, the Bulldogs' defense actually had accounted for more yards than its offense.
The Bulldogs had only one first down through three quarters, finished with a meager 26 rushing yards and were 4 of 18 passing.
Bettendorf started two drives on Prairie’s end of the field and went backwards both times.
“We had some chances to make some plays and we didn’t,” Wiley said. “We couldn’t get plays when we had to on third down to sustain drives. Credit to them. They’re a tough team for anybody to beat.”
Bettendorf’s defense did its best to keep them in the game.
The Bulldogs, who hadn’t given up a defensive score in a month, allowed 362 yards. Still, it was Prairie’s third lowest scoring output of the season.
“We had a really good week of practice and our confidence was really high going into this game,” Bettendorf linebacker Bradley Hill said. “We were hungry to try and get this one back.
“We game-planned better this time and knew more about what they were going to do because it is a smoke and mirrors offense.”
Ultimately, Vlacko and the Hawks had too much.
Vlacko rushed for 125 yards and two scores. He also passed for 131 yards and a touchdown.
“It took us a little bit to get going, but we finally figured it out and put some points on the board,” Vlacko said.
Wiley was pleased with the resilience his team showed in the second half of the season. The playoffs were looking bleak after a 1-3 start.
“We left here six weeks ago and a lot of people wrote us off,” Wiley said. “We finished strong, challenged our kids and we played our best football at the end, especially our defense down the stretch.”
The Bulldogs return some juniors who played prominent roles this season and their sophomore team dropped only one game.
“I’m just glad we came together as a team,” Hill said. “I’m hoping our underclassmen and our juniors are ready to battle next year.”