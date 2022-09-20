PREP FOOTBALL: Alleman forfeits Friday matchup with Moline because of injuries

Alleman High School's football will forfeit its game against Moline on Friday, team officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

Alleman coach Fritz Dieudonne said that numerous injuries sustained to the Pioneers’ offensive line in last week's 69-0 loss to Sterling left the team with only three healthy starters. Out of the seven offensive linemen Alleman has in rotation, two had already been ruled out for Friday and two more currently are limited to no-contact practices.

Dieudonne didn’t feel it was safe potentially starting two or three freshmen linemen to face Moline.

“It’s not fair to our players because it’s just not safe,” Dieudonne said. “It’s one thing for young players to play defense, but other people are relying on the offensive line to protect them and block. The more we looked at the uncertainty of who was going to be available, we just didn’t think there was a good way to do this safely.”

Dieudonne said he talked with the seniors and the administration before making the decision. The school wanted to let Moline know as quickly as possible so the Maroons could plan accordingly.

“Even with the best scenario that two players would be cleared for Friday, we wouldn’t have any substitutes (that aren’t freshmen),” Dieudonne said. “Hopefully this allows Moline the opportunity to not spend the week preparing for a game that was not going to happen and get their own guys healthy to prepare for their next opponent.”

Alleman’s current plan is to get healthy and play the remaining portion of its schedule starting with Geneseo on Sept. 30 at home. The matchup with the Maple Leafs will now be Senior Night.

“None of the injuries, as we speak right now, are season-ending,” Dieudonne said. “So we expect them to be back for Geneseo. Hopefully, by the end of the week or early next week everybody will be back and we can finish the schedule for the year.”

Alleman won its first game in over a year with a 32-6 victory over Chicago Academy in Week 1. The Pioneers have lost three straight since and scored six total points.

Behind a healthy offensive line, which includes University of Notre Dame commit Charles Jagusah, senior running back Andrew Torres has racked up a team-high 300 rushing yards and three touchdowns in four games.