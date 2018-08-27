Try 1 month for 99¢
111117-orionfb-144.jpg
Orion's Seth West (26), shown here in a game last year against Sterling Newman, ran for 230 yards Friday night in a win over Hall.

 Lee News Network file photo

1. Orion (1-0)

The Chargers doubled up Hall, winning the season opener 42-21. Seth West rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns along with adding a receiving score.

This week: vs. Sherrard (0-1)

2. Rockridge (1-0)

The Rockets edged out a 28-22 win over Monmouth-Roseville. Riley Fetterer threw for 215 yards and ran for 145 yards while adding a sack and an interception on defense.

This week: at Erie-Prophetstown (0-1)

3. Wilton (1-0)

The Beavers pulled away late to beat rival Durant 27-13. Collin McCrabb led the way on the ground with 144 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry.

This week: vs. Northeast (0-1)

4. Bellevue (1-0)

The Comets enjoyed a 41-20 road win over Edgewood-Colesburg. Hunter Clasen ran for 256 yards and four scores.

This week: vs. Camanche (1-0)

5. Mercer County (1-0)

The Golden Eagles held on for a 32-30 win over Knoxville. Rashaun King threw for 149 yards and three touchdown passes and also had the game-ending interception.

This week: at Elmwood-Brimfield (1-0)

