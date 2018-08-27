1. Orion (1-0)
The Chargers doubled up Hall, winning the season opener 42-21. Seth West rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns along with adding a receiving score.
This week: vs. Sherrard (0-1)
2. Rockridge (1-0)
The Rockets edged out a 28-22 win over Monmouth-Roseville. Riley Fetterer threw for 215 yards and ran for 145 yards while adding a sack and an interception on defense.
This week: at Erie-Prophetstown (0-1)
3. Wilton (1-0)
The Beavers pulled away late to beat rival Durant 27-13. Collin McCrabb led the way on the ground with 144 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry.
This week: vs. Northeast (0-1)
4. Bellevue (1-0)
The Comets enjoyed a 41-20 road win over Edgewood-Colesburg. Hunter Clasen ran for 256 yards and four scores.
This week: vs. Camanche (1-0)
5. Mercer County (1-0)
The Golden Eagles held on for a 32-30 win over Knoxville. Rashaun King threw for 149 yards and three touchdown passes and also had the game-ending interception.
This week: at Elmwood-Brimfield (1-0)