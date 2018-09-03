Football
1. Bettendorf (2-0, Last week: 1)
The Bulldogs have allowed just one touchdown in two games, a 90-yard pass play during Friday's 10-7 win over Iowa City West. If receiver Darien Porter (foot injury) is out for any significant time, look for the Bulldogs to utilize tight end Noah Abbott or receiver Jack Hester more in the pass game to complement Brandon Tillman. Bettendorf is on the road three of the next four games.
This week: at Dubuque Hempstead (1-1)
2. Alleman (2-0, LW: 3)
The run-oriented Pioneers showed they also can throw the ball as quarterback Sam Mattecheck completed seven of nine passes for 236 yards and five touchdowns (to five different receivers) in a 41-21 victory over Quincy Notre Dame. They'll face a much stiffer test against a Sterling team that is ranked sixth in Class 5A and has scored 40-plus points in each of its first two games.
This week: at Sterling (2-0)
3. Moline (1-1, LW: 2)
The Maroons fell behind Class 7A power Benet Academy 21-0 at halftime before rallying to within a touchdown in a 28-14 loss. Quarterback Zidain Sterling passed for 126 yards to spearhead the comeback. In Rich South, Moline will be facing a team that has lost 27 consecutive games dating back to early in the 2015 season. The Stars have been outscored 78-8 so far this year.
This week: vs. Rich South (0-2)
4. North Scott (1-1, LW: 4)
Nile McLaughlin completed 18 of 23 passes for 260 yards and five touchdowns in Friday's 54-0 rout over Davenport Central. Carson Rollinger has been over 100 yards receiving in each of the first two games, and the offensive line made vast improvement from Week 1. The Lancers have two difficult non-district tests remaining against rival Pleasant Valley and 2-0 Western Dubuque.
This week: at Pleasant Valley (0-2)
5. Davenport North (2-0, LW: NR)
North has an opportunity to be 3-0 for the first time in program history with a win over Central on Friday. With Central's tough start and then three straight opponents with two wins or fewer last year, North could position itself for very important games in October. Freshman Cade Sheedy had two interceptions and four tackles for loss in Friday's 20-7 win over Dubuque Senior.
This week: at Davenport Central (0-2)