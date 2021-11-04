Prep football capsule: Pleasant Valley at WDM Valley

Class 5A quarterfinal
Pleasant Valley (8-2) at WDM Valley (8-2)
Basics: Friday, 7 p.m. at Valley Stadium, West Des Moines
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Online: QCSportsNet.com
How they got here: PV trounced Cedar Falls 42-14 in the opening round last week. WDM Valley shook off Ankeny Centennial 35-21.
At stake: Winner advances to the 5A semifinals next Friday in the UNI-Dome. Matchups will be based on RPI of the remaining four teams.
Last meeting: None
Overview: Eighth-ranked PV comes in riding a seven-game win streak. Other than a one-point win over Bettendorf, the other six victories have been by double figures. The Spartans are trying to reach the UNI-Dome for the second straight season. PV is averaging almost 315 rushing yards per game, tops in 5A. Valley is sixth and PV seventh in 5A in total yards. Sixth-ranked Valley lost to Southeast Polk in Week 2, 40-21, and West Des Moines Dowling 31-27 in Week 8. The Tigers' Mason Morrow has thrown for 1,679 yards and 21 TDs. Tight end Eli Raridon, a Notre Dame recruit, has caught 42 passes for 534 yards and eight scores. Nobody has held Valley below 21 points this season.