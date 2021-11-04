 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football capsule: Pleasant Valley at WDM Valley
0 Comments
topical alert

Prep football capsule: Pleasant Valley at WDM Valley

  • 0
PV logo

Class 5A quarterfinal

Pleasant Valley (8-2) at WDM Valley (8-2)

Basics: Friday, 7 p.m. at Valley Stadium, West Des Moines

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Online: QCSportsNet.com

How they got here: PV trounced Cedar Falls 42-14 in the opening round last week. WDM Valley shook off Ankeny Centennial 35-21.

At stake: Winner advances to the 5A semifinals next Friday in the UNI-Dome. Matchups will be based on RPI of the remaining four teams.

Last meeting: None

Overview: Eighth-ranked PV comes in riding a seven-game win streak. Other than a one-point win over Bettendorf, the other six victories have been by double figures. The Spartans are trying to reach the UNI-Dome for the second straight season. PV is averaging almost 315 rushing yards per game, tops in 5A. Valley is sixth and PV seventh in 5A in total yards. Sixth-ranked Valley lost to Southeast Polk in Week 2, 40-21, and West Des Moines Dowling 31-27 in Week 8. The Tigers' Mason Morrow has thrown for 1,679 yards and 21 TDs. Tight end Eli Raridon, a Notre Dame recruit, has caught 42 passes for 534 yards and eight scores. Nobody has held Valley below 21 points this season.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears and the copy cat league

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 21 years, the last nine at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News