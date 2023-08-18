DeWITT — The taste of the playoffs was sweet for the Central DeWitt High School football team last fall.

The bitter taste of disappointment with a first-round loss, though, might serve the Sabers even better as they head into the 2023 season.

“I think last year’s success and making the playoffs definitely put our name out there to the state and got us recognized a bit,” senior defensive back Drew McAvan said. “It got our desire and will to come out here every day and practice hard. … We haven’t had a bad practice yet this year. We’ve had a couple tough situations thrown at us already, but nothing we can’t roll with.”

The Sabers are coming off a 6-4 season that included two losses to state Class 3A runner-up Mount Vernon, a setback to a Davenport Assumption team that missed the playoffs by virtue of percentage points in strength of schedule and a close loss to perennial power Marion.

That first playoff berth — other than the COVID year of 2020 — since 2012 opened some eyes.

“It shows us how good we have to be this year and how to keep on stacking up the good things,” fellow senior Conner Pena said of lessons learned last year.

“We realized that’s the level we have to play at,” coach Ryan Sheets said. “We’ve played at that level before but not for four quarters. We’d play for a half and fail in the third quarter, or we’d do first quarter and fourth quarter. We have to play at that level all the time.”

And what will it take for his team to get to that level on a consistent basis?

“You have to have that mindset,” the coach said. “You have to have it in practice, and practice wasn’t like that before; we weren’t at that level of concentration before.”

So far, that has improved, the coach said.

However, one thing that hasn’t changed in DeWitt is avoiding the injury bug.

Last year, starting quarterback Paul Kuehn and workhorse running back Ben Pace, both senior leaders, were injured early in the year and never got back in uniform.

This year already, seniors Mitch Maher and Jacob Maher are sidelined by foot injuries. They have been motoring around with their legs up on scooters.

The cousins are expected to play major roles for this team when they do return. Mitch (6-foot-5, 275 pounds, and a three-year starter) was literally a big part of a rebuilding offensive line that graduated four standouts. Jacob rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns last year and was the team’s leading receiver with 22 grabs for 237 yards.

“We’re starting from scratch with the line and moving some people around,” said Sheets, noting there are about 70 players in all three levels of the program. “We’ve got guys who played a little on the sophomore level.”

As juniors last year, Mikey Cabrera, Anthony Meyer and Colton Sawyer combined for 821 rushing yards and nine TDs. Cabrera accounted for many of those with 389 yards on 81 carries and four scores, finishing as the team’s third-leading rusher behind David Harper Jr. (103 carries-622 yards) and Pace (33-435).

There was one good thing that came from last year’s injuries as they forced younger kids into more prominent roles.

“The skill guys on offense will be a strength,” Sheets said. “Almost every one of them returns.”

That includes senior signal-caller Gus Pickup, who threw for 645 yards, completing nearly 60% of his 98 passes as he started the final six games of the season.

This year, that passing attack could be ready to break out.

In addition to Pickup returning, the Sabers have their top three receivers back in the fold — Jacob Maher, Landon Schroeder (16 catches-215 yards) and Tristan Rheingans (14-206). They are looking to exponentially increase their scoring production from last year as none of them caught a TD toss.

Sheets said that his defense “is in a little bit better situation” having to replace only one graduated starter from each level.

“We’ve got more experience over there,” he said.

Sheets said the strength of defense sat in the linebacking corps with Cabrera, Schroeder and Pena.

“Definitely the run lockdown,” Pena said of the strength of the defense. “And we have good guys in the back end that will help defend the pass. … Drew McAvan, Max Bergmeier, Tristan Rheingans, a bunch of good guys back there. They’re fast, and they know what they’re doing.”

According to those in the program, all the ingredients are there for a special season. How things play out will depend on focus to details and staying healthy with only 29 varsity players — 15 seniors, 12 juniors and a pair of sophomores in reserve.

“We had a good last year and made it to the playoffs and everything, but in the end, we can’t let that get to us,” McAvan said. “… This is a new season, new team and we lost a lot of guys from last year. But we’ve got guys that can step up and do just as well.”

Sheets hopes so.

“We want to play at the same level we were playing at last year,” the Sabers coach said. “It was a pretty high level, and we want to be physical this year.”