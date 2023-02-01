Prep football: DeLong wants to be the next walk-on success at Iowa

DURANT — Already a four-sport standout and the most decorated male athlete to come through Durant High School, Nolan DeLong decided to challenge himself in a new way this winter.

DeLong is out for wrestling, a sport he hasn’t done since second grade. So for the past couple of months, the 6-foot-1 and 205-pound senior has juggled basketball (nearly a 20-point per game scorer) and wrestling.

“I wanted to get comfortable in uncomfortable situations,” he said. “I wanted to get used to being miserable.

“I know (college football) is going to be hard and challenging, and this is the closest thing I can get to it. I might as well put myself through that misery to get used to that and get a step forward on others.”

Surrounded by family, coaches and classmates, DeLong solidified his future Wednesday morning inside the school’s gymnasium, signing a preferred walk-on opportunity with the University of Iowa football program.

Ninth on Iowa’s all-time rushing list for 11-player football with 6,306 yards, DeLong chose Iowa over full-ride scholarship offers from South Dakota and the University of Northern Iowa.

The success of past walk-ons at Iowa intrigued DeLong.

“I want to be that next story,” he said. “I want to be that next guy who comes in and makes a big difference, and show kids at my school and around town anything is possible if you put your mind to it.”

DeLong attended his first game at Kinnick Stadium as a 10-year-old. With “Back in Black” spilling into Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” on the loudspeaker, DeLong was captivated by “The Swarm.”

“I told my dad, ‘I’m going to be down there one day,’” DeLong said. “It has been my dream and where I want to be.

“I won’t realize what it is like until it actually happens, but that’s when I’m going to be filled with butterflies, nerves and excitement. I can’t wait.”

DeLong rushed for 2,111 yards and 21 touchdowns this past fall in being named captain of the Class 1A all-state team by the Iowa Print Sportswriters Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association. He also recorded 66 tackles (14 for loss) from his linebacker spot and averaged 38 yards per punt.

Defense is where DeLong projects in college, either at linebacker or “Cash,” Iowa’s hybrid linebacker/safety position.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and linebackers coach Seth Wallace visited DeLong at Durant last week.

“He explained their philosophy and Nolan felt it really fit him well,” Durant football coach Joel Diederichs said. “He gets the same nutrition, same coaching staff and same training tables as the (scholarship) players. Because of that, he’ll quickly move up.

“He’s only going to continue to get better. I know this is his dream and I look forward to watching him play on Saturdays. If he can stay healthy enough, I could see him playing at the (professional level). He’s that talented.”

So talented that Durant retired his “No. 10” football jersey during a ceremony last Friday between the varsity girls and boys basketball games against Tipton.

He is the first athlete at Durant to have that happen.

“We decided as a coaching staff and also as an administrative staff, we haven’t had a player like that come through and probably won’t for a long time,” Diederichs said. “He is one of those once in a generation type players.

“He’s earned that. He’s ninth all-time in rushing and a 3.9 (grade-point average). He checks all the boxes.”

While DeLong has been set on Iowa for the past three weeks, it was a difficult decision. He said South Dakota was a “close second” and Northern Iowa was third.

DeLong spent about an hour on the phone with South Dakota’s staff explaining the situation in the past month.

“Like my dad says, it is like breaking up with a girlfriend but worse,” DeLong said. “Having to call them and tell them I wasn’t coming, that’s hard to do. I had to sit on that phone call for a while.

“There was a lot of discussion with my parents and family, but I resorted back to the fact this has been my dream since I was 10 years old. Iowa is where I want to be.”