PREP FOOTBALL: Gerardy, Lancers roll to second straight victory

ELDRIDGE — The players and coaches of North Scott’s football team was looking forward to Friday’s kickoff all week.

Not because it was the Lancers’ home opener, but because they had found something on film they wanted to try to take advantage of. They planned to start the game with an onside kick.

“Coach (Tim) Brunkan, our defensive coordinator who’s also in charge of our kickoff unit, walked into our game planning meeting on Sunday night and said, ‘I think we have an onside there with the way they’re aligned.’ So we put a scheme in and we practiced it all week,” North Scott head coach Kevin Tippet said. “Our kids did a great job of executing it.”

North Scott kicker Liam Regan dribbled a kick, and once the ball rolled 10 yards, Aydan Cary pounced on it. Quarterback Kyler Gerardy found Colton Voss for a 47-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, starting what would become a 45-7 blowout win over visiting Western Dubuque at Lancer Stadium.

“It was absolutely great,” Cary said of the onside kick. “We got a great adrenaline boost, and then we got the touchdown on the next play. We just felt great as a team coming out here.”

Gerardy, who accounted for 314 yards of offense and three touchdowns in his varsity debut, a 47-7 win over Davenport North at Brady Street Stadium last week, followed it up with another sparkling effort. He was 8-for-13 passing for 122 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, and he ran for 175 yards and two scores on 14 carries.

“I thought he played really well,” Tippet said of Gerardy. “He made some mistakes, and that’s going to happen in his second start. But the thing is he learns quickly. He’s very elusive. You saw that. And he’s very humble.”

The fifth-ranked Lancers (2-0) totaled 355 rushing yards in the victory, averaging over eight yards per carry. Dylan Marti rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and Nolan Engelbrecht ran for 66 yards on eight attempts.

“There were some huge holes tonight, for sure,” Gerardy said.

The game wasn’t a blowout until the second half, however. After Marti scored from seven yards out to give the Lancers a 14-0 lead, Western Dubuque’s Caleb Klein returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.

Gerardy threw a 17-yard touchdown to Tyler Watkins to extend North Scott’s cushion back to two scores, but Western Dubuque’s Nick Rhomberg blocked a punt to give the Bobcats the ball at the North Scott 17.

After North Scott’s defense held, Western Dubuque’s Brock Carpenter intercepted Gerardy to set up the Bobcats at the North Scott 9. Again, the Lancer defense held.

“We tried to let them right back into the game with those two turnovers,” Tippet said. “When you get a punt blocked deep in your own territory, usually bad things happen. To give them the ball inside our 20 twice and give up no points, that’s just tremendous. Our defense just bristled up and made some stops. That’s deflating for the other team and gave us a lot of confidence.”

North Scott’s defense held Western Dubuque to just 54 yards of total offense and three first downs in the contest.

“Our kids take a lot of pride in how we play defense,” Tippet said.