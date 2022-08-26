PREP FOOTBALL: Gerardy settles in at QB, leads Lancers victory

If there was any early concern about the quarterback position for the North Scott High School football team, Kyler Gerardy might have put those concerns to rest.

In his varsity debut, Gerardy played only two and a half quarters against Davenport North on Friday night but he put up solid numbers in both the passing and running game as the Lancers rolled to a 47-7 win at Brady Street Stadium.

The junior started the game 15-for-15 passing and threw to nine receivers in the first half. He only lost his streak when he spiked the ball to stop the clock with North Scott trying to score a touchdown late in the first half.

He passed for 134 yards in the first half and ran for another 77 yards as the visitors led 20-7 at halftime.

He finished the game with 201 yards passing, completing 18 of his 20 throws. Gerardy added 113 yards rushing. He threw TD passes to Dylan Marti and Colin Albrecht and ran for a 2-yard TD.

“I just had to get the nerves out those first few plays,” Gerardy said. “It was a great feeling to get out there and execute the offense at a high level. We have been working hard all summer to get to this point and it all clicked tonight.”

Gerardy said it helped playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the area. Lancer starting linemen Matt Cunningham, Nate Schneckloth, Jackson McCallister, David Borchers Jr. and Mason Pike paved the way for Gerardy and kept him from being under too much pressure in the pocket. He was sacked just once.

“When you play behind guys like that, it just gives you a ton of confidence,” Gerardy said of his offensive line.

But even more than the stats, the QB made some veteran decisions when plays did break down. He dumped off passes to running backs and receivers and took off running when he felt he needed to. Gerardy converted three first downs with his legs, all on runs of 10 yards or more.

“Even on those times when we broke down and missed some assignments, he was able to make some plays,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “Kyler played really well for his first start.”

Not to rub too much salt into the Wildcats’ wounds but the Lancers did not appear to miss a beat when senior Drew Kilburg replaced Gerardy with the Lancers up comfortably, midway through the third quarter.

Kilburg threw a 48-yard TD pass to Ashton Kaiser and ran for his own 5-yard touchdown to finish the scoring for the Lancers in the third quarter.

“When Drew came in, we did not drop off,” Tippet said. “They both ran the offense really well and we had a heck of a battle between those two and the best thing is, they have been supporters of each other.”

The Wildcats were within earshot at halftime, holding North Scott to a pair of 25-yard field goals from Liam Regan instead of touchdowns to keep the score close. But a fumble and interception on two of North’s first three possessions in the second half doomed any chance of a comeback.

North Scott converted the fumble into Marti's 5-yard TD. North quickly punted the ball back to the Lancers and Gerardy dumped off a screen pass to Marti, who broke several tackles for a 47-yard TD pass and catch.

A Tristin Moore interception set up Kilburg’s long TD pass to Kaiser to make it 40-7 in the first five minutes of the second half.

Wildcat QB Nolan Mosier threw for 162 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown strike to Denison Franklin in the first half.

But North had only four first downs in the first three quarters of the game while North Scott built its lead.