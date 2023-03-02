After six seasons at Rock Island High School, Ben Hammer has resigned as football coach, opting to take his coaching skills to the Sunshine State.

This week, Hammer announced via social media that he had accepted the head coaching position at Lely High School in Naples, Fla. It is a school of roughly 1,600 students that was founded in 1975.

Hammer leaves Rock Island after coaching the Rocks to a 31-24 record and three Class 6A playoff appearances. His best season was an 8-3 mark in 2019. The Rocks last year were 4-5 and did not reach the post-season.

“It has been an honor to serve this community with a great group of coaches,” Hammer wrote on a social media post about his decision to leave his native state. “I will forever be thankful to every person I have shared the sideline with here, especially the players. … I want to thank every single member of the community for the support you have shown me over the years.”

Rocky athletic director Mike Emendorfer said that a national search for Hammer’s replacement would begin immediately.

“On behalf of the Rock Island Athletic department, I want to extend our sincere appreciation to Coach Ben Hammer for his incredible leadership of our football program for the past six seasons,” said Emendorfer in a release. “While Coach Hammer prepared his student-athletes for success on the field, he also ensured they were successful beyond football as proud Rock Island High School graduates. We wish Ben our best as he takes his new head coaching job in Florida.”

At Lely, Hammer inherits a program that has one state runner-up finish, that coming in 1987. Last fall, the Trojans finished 6-5 with a senior-laden roster.