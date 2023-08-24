The first week of the high school football season is upon us and what an interesting week it is.

Some will look no further than Bettendorf High School’s TouVelle Stadium for what has to be considered the best matchup in the Quad-Cities this week. Backyard rivals Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf will renew their city rivalry right out of the gate.

But don’t get totally lost on that one. There are other intriguing contests featuring Mississippi Athletic Conference Schools to open the season that are worth keeping an eye on.

Another battle for city bragging rights takes place at Brady Street Stadium where West and North will tussle. Both programs are eyeing the mythical city title, and you can bet the hitting will be fierce as both programs are looking to make big strides this season and earn respect in the area. This game will go a long way toward that.

Another game that has playoff atmosphere written all over it is scheduled for Eldridge where the North Scott Lancers host the Central DeWitt Sabers. In different playoff classes, these clubs are both looking to make an early statement.

Another game that pits perennial Class 3A playoff programs takes place at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium where the Assumption Knights host the Solon Spartans. The Knights have lofty expectations for the season and a win in a tough opener would help those.

On the Illinois side, the pickings are a little slimmer this week with both Rock Island (at Minooka) and Moline (at Glenbard North) on the road to open the season.

Both Moline and Minooka received votes in their respective classes in the Illinois Associated Press poll that dropped this week.

All that said, the QC football universe may revolve around TouVelle Stadium for the Bulldog-Spartan clash.

Since 2008, Bettendorf has won 15 of the 20 meetings between the Mississippi Athletic Conference rivals. However, PV has won three of the past four, including last year’s 44-14 decision, which was the largest margin since Bettendorf’s 27-3 victory in 2015.

You know the blood will be boiling on both sidelines in this heated rivalry that traditionally takes place later in the season but has been a lid-lifter as recently as 2019.

“There’s no better way to start than with a rivalry game,” Bettendorf junior Wrigley Matthys said this week. “We’re all looking forward to this one.”

While there is no love loss between these two, the respect for the rivalry runs deep.

“It will obviously be exciting,” said PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga, who has enjoyed these battles both as a player and now as a coach and knew about them from when his dad played for Bettendorf. “They’ve got a lot of pride over there, rightfully so; that’s earned over the years.

“They’re going to be prepared, and they’re going to be hungry — all those things that you would expect out of a rival.”

Being the opener, though, it could have its issues.

“The first game, you just never know what you’re going to get,” Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said.

“I think it has its positives and negatives,” PV quarterback Coy Kipper said of the highly-anticipate opener. “It is our first game, and you expect to have to get some rust out in the first couple of quarters.”

Rust or not, you can guarantee the anxiety will be high.

“We just have to come with a lot of intensity and play the way we want to play and run it down their throat,” said Kipper, showing he was fired up for the game early this week. “If we start out with a win over Bettendorf, which we will, it will be good for our momentum and for this team.”

PV comes in off a 9-0 regular-season last year, while the Bulldogs slipped to 3-6.

Both will be looking for the positives from this contest. And you can bet they will get much more than that.

“At the end of the day, it’s fun,” VanWetzinga said of the backyard tussle. “That’s what people lose sight of. That’s what people don’t get — football, Friday nights. It’s a fun atmosphere playing against your city rival. … That’s what it’s all about.”

Go figure: It never fails.

The first week when all local kids are in school and the fall sports season — including football openers — is kicking into gear, of course Mother Nature has to turn up the thermostat on everything and wreak havoc on schedules.

Many events this week have been postponed or canceled altogether. As of this writing, no football games scheduled for Friday evening have been scrapped. A few, though, have been pushed back to start as late as 8 p.m. — not great for deadlines, but wise decisions.

The Illinois High School Association enacted its “IHSA Heat Policy” that calls for schools to monitor weather conditions and make sure certain levels of protection for all student-athletes are met when conditions are this extreme.

That has forced some schools to shorten outdoor practices and include more water breaks, move practices indoors or move them to early in the morning to try to beat the heat.

Here’s hoping everyone stays safe in the heat of the competition.

New-look conference: A big change in conference alignment came on the Illinois side of the river this year and affected a couple of our rural schools.

In an attempt to improve football scheduling, the Lincoln Trail and Prairieland conferences have combined to form the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland large- and small-school divisions.

Mercer County has been placed with Carthage (Illini West, Elmwood-Brimfield, Farmington, West Hancock co-op, Knoxville, Lewistown co-op and Macomb in the large-school division.

Annawan-Wethersfield, ROWVA co-op, Monmouth United and Stark County are in the small-school division along with Abingdon-Avon, South Fulton co-op, Havana, Princeville and Rushville-Industry.

The travel issues might not be great for some, but you can bet there will be some interesting matchups as a result of new-look alignment.