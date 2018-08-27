1. Bettendorf (1-0)
The Bulldogs rushed for 321 yards, and the defense didn't allow Pleasant Valley to get the ball inside their 35-yard line in a season-opening 20-0 win. Tre Roland and Rocky Schoenfelder combined for three sacks. Bettendorf will need to cut down on its 11 penalties with last year's state runner-up on deck.
This week: vs. Iowa City West (1-0)
2. Moline (1-0)
The Maroons started slowly in their season opener against Geneseo, falling behind 3-0, then found their stride and rolled to a 36-3 rout of he Maple Leafs. Their young defense played very well, but it will be tested this week by a team that has made the Class 7A semifinals each of the past two years.
This week: vs. Lisle Benet Academy (1-0)
3. Alleman (1-0)
The 1-2 running punch of Nate Sheets and Sam Mattecheck helped the Pioneers grind out 302 yards rushing in defeating Assumption 38-19 in the first game in 34 years between those two schools. Sheets collected 146 yards in 16 carries and Mattecheck added 120 in 21 attempts.
This week: vs. Quincy Notre Dame (0-1)
4. North Scott (0-1)
The Lancers did throw for 195 yards in Friday's 28-7 setback to Iowa City West, 120 of those to senior Carson Rollinger. Conversely, North Scott could not generate any push up front as it had only 59 rushing yards on 28 attempts, and the defense surrendered 80- and 75-yard touchdown passes.
This week: vs. Davenport Central (0-1)
5. Pleasant Valley (0-1)
With three offensive linemen sidelined with injury, including 6-foot-4 and 295-pound all-district performer Evan Kilstrom, the Spartans struggled to move the ball consistently against Bettendorf. Other than allowing two long touchdown runs, the defense held its own. Linebacker Max O'Brien had at least 10 tackles.
This week: at Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0)