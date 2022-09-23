PREP FOOTBALL: Old look for Bulldogs as they race past Davenport Central

Davenport Central High School's football team ran into the worst possible situation Friday evening.

The Blue Devils had to travel to face one of the state’s historically strong powers on their homecoming. This team was also coming off one of the most gut-wrenching losses in recent memory, losing a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead in the final seven minutes a week ago.

Central felt the frustration of a Bettendorf football team looking for its first win of the season as the Bulldogs rolled to a 48-0 victory at TouVelle Stadium.

The Bulldogs, off to their worst start in nearly 50 years, got back on track thanks to a smothering defense and big-play offense. Bettendorf (1-4 overall) sacked Central quarterback Tatum Roselle nine times and limited Central to a total of 162 yards.

Many of Central’s yards came in the last 10 minutes of the game with the contest well in hand for the home team. The Blue Devils (1-4) had five first downs in the game’s first three quarters.

A new look netted new results for the Bulldogs. Bettendorf had worn black pants with black jerseys for home games for a number of years. On this occasion, the Bulldogs went with gold pants – a sign perhaps that harkens back to some of the golden years of the program.

“It’s just something new we decided to do, maybe capture some of that spirit,” said junior defensive end Ronan Numkena.

Bulldog senior running back Isaiah Martinez sensed something like this was coming after the intensity of practice in the last week. Bettendorf lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie a week ago in the final seconds, 18-17.

“The last couple of weeks have not gone our way and somebody had to pay for it,” Martinez said. “We are just ready to get this thing going and start beating people. Basically, we had to flush all the bad stuff and just come out and work harder. Our backs are against the wall and if we lose again, we are out (of playoff contention).”

Martinez had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. His 29-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter built on the Bulldogs’ 17-0 edge at halftime. He added a 5-yard TD run in the middle of the quarter to push the lead to 24-0. Martinez finished with 92 yards rushing.

Elijah Mendoza scored three touchdowns for the winners – all in different ways. He completed Bettendorf’s opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Mendoza later recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to give the Bulldogs a 17-0 lead midway through the third quarter. The blocked punt came courtesy of Spencer Del Vecchio. The senior wide receiver caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Zimmerman with 41 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 41-0.

Sophomore kicker Caden Buhr hit a pair of field goals for the Bulldogs, including a 43-yard attempt late in the third quarter. Gavin Barta had a 22-yard touchdown run late in the contest.

But the real stars of the game were on defense led by Numkena, who is quickly becoming one of the best edge rushers in the area.

Numkena had two of Bettendorf’s six sacks in the first half. The junior also had numerous quarterback pressures as the Bulldogs hounded Roselle all game. Roselle threw for 113 yards but was 8-for-20 and never could get comfortable in the pocket.

Xavier Hamilton also had two sacks while John Powell, Aiden Lee, Nick Arguello, Grant Koehler and Quinn McCarthy also tallied QB takedowns. Central finished with 49 yards rushing on 31 attempts.

“We just need to keep working, next opponent is PV (Pleasant Valley) and just focus on one game at a time,” Numkena said. “This is the first step to our comeback.

“After that loss against Prairie, I think all of us just turned a corner. The energy felt different in the locker room. We are way more locked in.”