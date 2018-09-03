1. Orion (2-0, Last week: 1)
Dawson Schulenberg threw for 152 yards and five touchdowns as the Chargers rolled to a 62-0 win over Sherrard. Orion now looks to take on Sterling Newman, who handed the Chargers two of their three losses last season.
This week: at Sterling Newman (2-0)
2. Rockridge (2-0, LW: 2)
Riley Fetterer threw for 213 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 79 yards and one touchdown, all in the first half to lead the Rockets to a 40-8 win over Erie-Prophetstown.
This week: at Riverdale (0-2)
3. Wilton (2-0, LW: 3)
Six different players scored as the Beavers pulled away in the second half to a 50-8 win over Northeast. Jerome Mays threw three touchdowns in the win, two to Cory Anderson.
This week: at Mid-Prairie (0-2)
4. Bellevue (2-0, LW: 4)
The Comets scored 30 points in the second half to beat Camanche 51-12 after the score was 21-12 at halftime. Hunter Clasen had four rushing touchdowns in the game and now has eight touchdowns on the year.
This week: at Monticello (1-1)
5. Ridgewood (2-0, LW: NR)
After missing last year with a torn ACL, quarterback Cole Franks threw for 108 yards and a touchdown while leading the Spartans with 86 yards rushing in a 10-0 win over Bushnell-West Prairie. Franks also kicked a 31-yard field goal in the closing minutes as the Spartans held BWP under 100 yards of total offense.
This week: at Mid-County (1-1)