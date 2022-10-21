PREP FOOTBALL REPORT: Alleman, UT on wrong end of blowouts

Galesburg’s Gino Williams put an emphatic close to the Galesburg Silver Streaks’ 58-8 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Alleman in Galesburg Friday evening.

Late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, Williams returned punts for touchdowns in capping a second half in which the Streaks (3-6, 2-5 Big 6) outscored the Pioneers (1-8, 0-7 Big 6) 35-0 and forced another running clock.

Alleman’s lone score came in the second quarter when Andrew Torres bulled his way in from two yards out with 3:25 left in the half. Jake Casel caught the two-point conversion pass from Daniel VanDeHeede when he bobbled the snap on the attempted point-after kick and converted the fire drill.

Amari Richardson scored twice in the first half as Galesburg streaked to a 23-8 halftime lead. He also had a 64-yard TD jaunt called back by a penalty.

Sterling 63, United Township 33: The Sterling Golden Warriors had the ground game rolling and there wasn’t much the United Township Panthers could do to stop it Friday evening in a game dominated by the offenses.

The Golden Warriors churned out 455 yards rushing en route to a 63-33 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Roscoe Eades Stadium. Sterling (7-2, 6-1 Big 6) totaled 564 yards offense to UT’s 359.

Antonio Tablante (11 carries, 150 yards) scored four touchdowns and Kael Ryan (14 totes, 241 yards) added three to pace the winners.

The game got off to a great start for UT (1-8, 1-6 Big 6) as Korey Randle returned the opening kick 90 yards for a TD. However, that lead lasted less than a minute as Ryan answered with a 57-yard scoring run and the PAT gave the hosts a 7-6 lead. Sterling never trailed again as it scored on five straight possessions.

Randle scored three times for the Panthers, adding TD catches of 16 and 13 yards from quarterback Mathew Kelley, who also ran in a score.

Kelley completed 16 of 33 pass attempts for 245 yards and the two TDs, but was also picked off twice. Randle finished with eight receptions for 117 yards.