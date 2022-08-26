PREP FOOTBALL REPORT: Bulldogs, Muskies, Rocks drop openers

Football

Urbandale 27, Bettendorf 14: For the second straight season, the Bettendorf High School football team dropped its season opener to Urbandale, this year falling 27-14 on the road.

Hosting Urbandale led 10-7 at halftime before taking control with two third-quarter touchdowns to go up 24-7 at Frerichs Field.

Senior running back Isaiah Martinez scored Bettendorf’s first touchdown in the second quarter. Junior wide receiver Caden Wilkins then broke off a 27-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter that pulled the Bulldogs to within 24-14.

The Bulldogs, who host Cedar Rapids Kennedy in next Friday’s home opener, couldn’t get any closer and the J-Hawks closed the scoring with Rockne Carver’s second field goal of the game.

Two of Urbandale’s TDs came on pass plays from Peyton Rottinghouse to Charles Cook — one from 7 yards out and the other from 19. Cole Garwood scored Urbandale’s first third-quarter TD, a 2-yard run.

Linn-Mar 41, Muscatine 0: The Linn-Mar Lions started slow but struck quickly after leading the Muscatine Muskies 3-0 with under six minutes left in the first half of Friday's season opener.

Linn-Mar then scored three more touchdowns before halftime and rode that momentum to a lopsided 41-0 win at Muscatine High School.

Keaton Roskop caught three touchdown passes for the Lions. Abe Behning connected with the tight end on two of those. The first was the Lions’ first trip to the end zone after Mitchell Frohm got Linn-Mar on the board with a 28-yard field goal. Behning and Roskop’s first came from 56 yards out and the second from 29, which came with under 30 seconds left in the second quarter.

The other score came from 31 yards out and was thrown by Austin Waller before the third quarter expired. The two quarterbacks threw for just over 300 yards while Ben Blackford added two rushing scores from 11 and 1-yard out. Hayden Thoms added the last Linn-Mar score.

Muscatine’s Ty Cozad finished with just over 100 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Pekin 56, Rock Island 20: The Rock Island High School football team showed some resiliency in its first offensive possession of the season, overcoming mistakes and penalties.

They also had a good start to the third quarter as Quonterrion Brooks took the opening kick 75 yards for a touchdown.

However, Brooks’ two scores were all the offense the Rocks could muster in a 56-20 nonconference setback to the hosting Pekin Dragons.

Pekin scored on its opening drive, capped by an 11-yard Kanye Tyler touchdown run. It was the first of his three scoring runs.

Rocky’s first offensive possession of the campaign started with a 30-yard kickoff return by Darius Tongo. Brooks then finished the 11-play, 56-yard drive with his own 11-yard TD scamper.

Pekin then took control in the second quarter as Tanner Specher scored on runs of 38 and 9 yards and Tyler added a 2-yard burst that finished a nice 5-play, 66-yard scoring drive in the two-minute drill that gave the hosts a 28-7 halftime lead.

Rocky had a chance to turn the tide in the third quarter. The guests had a solid drive deep into Dragons territory when Conner DiIulio’s pass from the 14-yard line was picked at the goal line. Tyler returned the pick 99 yards to set up Scott Jordan’s 1-yard quarterback sneak that gave the Dragons a 35-13 lead.

Rock Island did not help itself in the second half, not recovering two short kicks and keeping a winded defense on the field for much of the final 24 minutes.