PREP FOOTBALL REPORT: PV, Moline win in routs

Football

Pleasant Valley 51, City High 21: Six Pleasant Valley players scored touchdowns as the Spartans piled up 410 yards, including 348 on the ground, in a 51-21 victory at Iowa City High.

Quarterback Caden McDermott scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and threw for touchdowns on two of the nine passes he attempted.

PV (7-0) opened a 21-0 lead on a 15-yard touchdown run by Rusty VanWetzinga with 6 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the first half.

Ben Kueter answered with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it a two-touchdown game, but Makhi Wilson quickly put the Spartans back in control 28-7 when he scored on a 95-yard kickoff return.

McDermott hit Colin LeMoine for a score on the opening drive of the second half to pull away from a 28-14 lead at the break. A field goal late in the third quarter and two touchdowns early the fourth put the game away.

The Little Hawks (4-3) played without starting quarterback Drew Larson, who suffered broken ribs in an ATV accident earlier in the week. Quinton Tran stepped in and completed 23-of-36 passes for 278 yards and two scores in his absence.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 44, Davenport West 0: In a match-up of two teams unbeaten in Class 5A district play, Cedar Rapids Kennedy rushed for 315 yards and scored on its first four possessions of the game and first three drives of the second half to claim a 44-0 shutout at Kingston Stadium.

Jacob Doyle led the Cougars (6-1) with 95 yards while Donovan Slick-Driscoll and Anthony Franklin added 86 and 52 respectively to lead Kennedy.

A pair of passes from Vicenzo Gianforte helped the Cougars break the game open. A 19-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mulherin put Kennedy on the board and a 46-yard strike to Cyrus Courtney left the Falcons (6-1) in a 23-0 hole with 2:06 remaining in the second quarter.

Dubuque Senior 48, Muscatine 28: Junior Ty Cozad set a new school single-season rushing record for Muscatine, but it wasn't enough for the Muskies to overcome Dubuque Senior 48-28 in Iowa 5A district play.

Cozad rushed 19 times for 167 yards and scored two touchdowns to top 1,500 rushing yards for the season, moving him past the 1,390 yards Tanner Bohling gained. He accumulated 84 of his yards on his two touchdown runs.

Muscatine (2-5) scored its other touchdowns on big plays as well, a 58-yard run by Aiden Lopez to cut the Rams' lead to 20-14 and a 37-yard pass play from Landon Battey to Daniel Adams to leave Senior (3-4) in front 27-21 four minutes into the second half.

Central DeWitt 24, Vinton-Shellsburg 0: The Sabers recorded their second shutout victory of the season Friday, blanking visiting Vinton-Shellsburg 24-0 in an Iowa Class 3A district game.

Central DeWitt moves to 5-2 with the win, while the Vikings fall to 2-5.

Moline 55, Galesburg 10: Big plays on defense and special teams set the table for a 500-yard offensive performance by Moline in a 55-10 Western Big 6 victory at Galesburg.

The Maroons' Cooper Marsh picked off a pass on the game's third play and returned the interception 53 yards for a score which sent Moline on its way to its 12th consecutive conference victory.

A pair of touchdowns in the final minute of the first half ended any doubt.

Following an interception with just under three minutes to go in the second quarter, Riley Fuller scored on a two-yard carry as Moline opened a 35-3 advantage with 36 seconds remaining in the half.

A short kickoff followed and when the Silver Streaks did not cover it, the Maroons seized the opportunity.

Quarterback Grant Sibley scored his second touchdown of the game on a 1-yard keeper with :16 to go in the half.

Sibley, who complemented a 400-yard rushing effort by topping 100 yards through the air, had earlier given Moline (6-1, 5-0 Western Big 6) a 14-0 lead it carried into the second quarter when he rolled right, found open field and raced in from seven yards out.

The Maroons' Aubre Threatt and Johnny Nienhaus broke free for touchdowns on 38- and 46-yard runs on reverse plays in a two-minute span midway through the second quarter at Moline opened a 28-3 lead.

The Maroons forced a continuous clock when Pablo Perez scored on a 17-yard run with 7:06 to go in the third quarter.

Galesburg (1-6, 0-5) collected its lone touchdown when Mikey Eiker caught a 48-yard pass from Tristan Legate that cut into a 55-3 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Sterling 56, Rock Island 19: Sterling remained unbeaten in Western Big 6 play, grabbing a three-touchdown lead and never looking back Friday in its 56-19 victory at Roscoe Eades Stadium.

The Golden Warriors took advantage of a short field created by a misplayed fake punt, grabbing an early lead on a 17-yard pass from J.P. Schilling to Kael Ryan.

After a three-and-out by the Rocks, Schilling scored on a 5-yard run as Sterling (6-1, 5-0 Western Big 6) opened a 13-0 lead after one quarter.

Antonio Tablante scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 4-yard carry with 9:45 to play in the first half.

The Rocks (4-3, 3-2) got on the board when Bettendorf transfer Cameron Figgs pulled down a 31-yard touchdown pass from Conner DiIulio on the ensuing possession.

Following a 6-yard touchdown run by Tablante, DiIulio connected with Joe Allen on a 68-yard scoring play but Ryan scored on a 1-yard run with :16 remaining in the half to give Sterling a 35-13 halftime lead.

The Golden Warriors scored 21 straight points to break the game open in the third quarter before Quonterrion Brooks broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run that pulled the Rocks within 56-19 with 2:56 to go in the third.

Brooks topped 1,000 rushing yards for the season in the game, gaining 88 yards.