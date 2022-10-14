PREP FOOTBALL: Stumbling Falcons can't stop Kueter, Little Hawks

Following Friday’s 55-6 loss to Iowa City High, the focus of the Davenport West High School football team turned immediately to next week’s game against Muscatine, a must-win for the Falcons to reach the state playoffs.

“We’ll forget this and move on,” West coach Brandon Krusey said. “Next week’s a huge game for us.”

After a 6-0 start, the Falcons have suffered back-to-back losses by 44 and 49 points. And a week after totaling just 70 yards of offense against eighth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy, West was held to just 121 yards against City High (5-3).

"They brought a lot of pressure,” Krusey said. “We knew they were going to. We need to learn from that.”

While Friday’s game was a forgettable one for the Falcons, it was a night to remember for Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter. The senior tailback scored the Little Hawks’ first six touchdowns — three rushing, two receiving, and a kick return.

"I’ve been playing running back all year, and this summer I was playing receiver, so at the beginning of the week they were like, ‘Hey, we’re going to move you back to receiver a little bit and you’re going to play running back and then throw you in at tight end, too.’ I was like, sweet, let me get the ball,” Kueter said. “They just called the plays, and I just performed.”

On the first play of the night, Kueter broke three tackles on a 72-yard touchdown run.

“Honesty, it wasn’t supposed to go outside,” he said. “It broke down in the middle, and I kind of just saw it in the corner of my eye and went. I made some plays. It’s hard to tackle 6-4, 220 when it gets going full boar, I guess.”

Kueter ran for a 3-yard touchdown and caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Quinton Tran in the first quarter. After West scored its lone touchdown of the contest — a 9-yard pass from Brady Hansen to Landon Wright early in the second quarter — the ensuing kickoff went to an upback, who just happened to be Kueter. He took the kickoff 74 yards for the score.

“It was funny because I was thinking about it in the back of my head,” Kueter said. “As soon as he kicked it, I knew it was coming right to me and I just saw the alley and went. That was that.”

“It was supposed to be a little deeper than that,” Krusey said of the kickoff. “It just went right into his hands and he pretty much had a straight shot."

Kueter capped the first half with an 8-yard touchdown catch with 12 seconds left, and City High led 35-6 at the break. Kueter then scored his sixth touchdown of the game early in the third quarter on a 13-yard run, and the clock ran continuously for the rest of the game.

“Tonight we had a superstar play like a superstar,” City High coach Mitchell Moore said. “Ben’s pretty special.”

The Little Hawks had a pair of players rush for over 100 yards. Kueter finished with 110 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries and sophomore Dominic Salibi had 158 rushing yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown on 22 attempts.

“We felt pretty good about our O-line and D-line,” Moore said. “I think we took full advantage of that. Our O-line, once they got going, physically dominated that game.”

The Falcons will have their hands full with another outstanding running back next Friday. The Muskies’ Ty Cozad leads Class 5A with 1,886 rushing yards this season, and he ran for 371 yards and five touchdowns in Muscatine’s 41-13 win over Davenport North on Thursday.

“We’re going to see another great running back next week,” Krusey said. “We have to be ready to go.”