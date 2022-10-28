PREP FOOTBALL: WDM Valley wears down top-ranked Spartans in playoff opener

Pleasant Valley's offense closed the first half with what appeared to be a statement-making drive.

But after capping off an 18-play series with a touchdown against West Des Moines Valley, the top-ranked Spartans only mustered 13 plays in the second half against the 10th-ranked Tigers, falling 15-10 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday evening at Spartan Stadium.

PV was outgained 151-31 in the second half.

"We didn't get any offensive possessions, couldn't get off the field," PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. "The margin of error's so small against those teams. ... It's a different beast when you're playing those Des Moines area teams."

PV (9-1) dominated the stat sheet in the first half, running 35 plays to the Tigers' 20, and had a 10-3 lead after Makhi Wilson's 7-yard touchdown run with 1:18 left in the half.

But the game may have turned on WDM's final possession of the half, as the Tigers (6-4) responded by driving 51 yards on just eight plays to set up a 26-yard field goal from Dawson Stine as time expired to cut the lead to 10-6.

"That was huge," said WDM running back Darius Mason, who rushed for 76 yards, 64 in the second half. "We had no confidence going into the half. We came out in the second half pounding, thank you to my O-line for pounding and pushing them all the way down the field."

Valley came out in the second half with a 16-play drive, capped by Stine's third field goal of the game.

PV went 3-and-out on its next possession, then Valley rolled off a 16-play, 63-yard drive, overcoming a 2nd-and-16, a 1st-and-22 and a 4th-and-1 to take a 15-10 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run from Ayden Price with 8:38 left in the game.

"We just couldn't get off the field there," VanWetzinga said. "Those big bodies start leaning on you and then ... our first possession we go 3 and out and then our defense is right back out there and they got wore down."

The run game was key for the Tigers, as they routinely were breaking off gains of more than five yards in the second half.

"It was an inside zone play and we were getting chunks and we said let's just stay with it," WDM coach Gary Swenson said. "It took its toll on them as the game went on. We had just enough. That's a very good team and we knew coming over here we'd have our hands full."

PV had one last chance and drove to the 32 before facing 4th and 3. Wilson took a pitch out to the left and drove for the first down but was ruled to have stepped out one yard short of the line to gain, giving the ball back to the Tigers.

"I stuck the ball out, it's the refs call at the end of the day," Wilson said.

"That's tough, I dunno," VanWetzinga added. "The guy said he stepped out and they're not going to overturn the call, that's his call. The officiating was fine, they did a good job."

Wilson finished with 34 yards and a touchdown, as well as an interception that sparked the 18-play scoring drive for PV that broke a 3-3 tie after a pair of first-quarter field goals from Stine and Austin Bullock.

Caden McDermott rushed for 96 yards and threw for 29 for the Spartans, while Michael Provenza threw for 158 and rushed for 49 for the Tigers.

It's a tough way to exit for PV, which was top-ranked for much of the season. But the Spartans still feel proud with what they accomplished this season.

"We went 9-0, gotta respect that," Wilson said. "I love all my teammates for the effort we put in. 9-0, nobody in the state can say they went 9-0 so it's a great accomplishment and what an end for our senior season."