Football
Dubuque Senior 28, Davenport North 15: Junior safety Logan Flanagan came up with four interceptions — including one late in the fourth quarter that ultimately sealed Davenport North’s fate — as Senior won its first game of the season in its home opener at Dalzell Field, 28-15, over the Wildcats.
Flanagan’s first interception stalled North’s first drive of the game, but unfortunately put Senior at its own 2. The Wildcats (1-1) earned a safety on the next play, and marched 57 yards on their ensuing drive for a touchdown to take an 8-0 lead on the Rams (1-1).
That’s when Senior’s offensive playmaker, Kendrick Watkins Hogue, began to emerge. His 19-yard catch on the Rams’ next drive set his team up at first and goal and Cain McWilliams punched it in on the next play, cutting Senior’s deficit to 8-7 just before the first quarter closed.
After a North punt to start the second quarter, Rams QB Tom Casey connected with Watkins Hogue again. This time, the receiver broke past two tacklers for a 47-yard TD and a 14-8 lead.
— Brenden West, Telegraph Herald
Assumption 42, Dubuque Wahlert 7: Dubuque Wahlert (1-1) turned the ball over on its first two possessions and the Knights (2-0) capitalized to kickstart a rout.
After Wahlert’s Isaac Ripley converted a pair of third-down conversions - one with his feet and another on a reception from Charlie Fair, Fair overshot his target deep downfield and Assumption’s Simon Weitz was there waiting for it.
Weitz weaved through traffic and cruised once he hit the sideline on a 60-yard return for a touchdown and the game’s first score exactly three minutes in.
Wahlert’s Nick Bandy fumbled two plays later giving the Knights excellent field position inside the Wahlert 20.
Assumption quarterback Tyler Kulhanek, who ran for 242 yards a week ago, accounted for 18 of the 19 yards the Knights needed to take a 14-0 lead. Nate Schlichting steamrolled in on fourth-and-goal from a yard out to cap the drive with the second of six touchdowns Assumption scored on the night.
Kulhanek threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the win.
— Tom Gregory, Telegraph Herald
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 23, Muscatine 6: The Muscatine Muskies wanted to get off to a fast start.
They did so, but just couldn't finish off drives with scores.
Jefferson, on the other hand, held a big advantage in the kicking game. Which came in handy when the J-Hawks neared the goal line.
The Muskies' defense played well and they had a big performance from junior running back Tim Nimely, but a big second half paced Cedar Rapids Jefferson to a 23-6 win at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Friday night.
Nimely had 151 yards at the half, including big gains of 51 yards and 26, the latter ending up in the end zone.
— Ryan Timmerman, ryan.timmerman@muscatinejournal.com
United Township 40, East Peoria 14: A late comeback last weekend cost Nick Welch his first victory as United Township's football coach.
The Panthers left no doubt Friday night, exploding for 34 unanswered points to run away with a 40-14 win over East Peoria at the EastSide Center.
Cayne Smith eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark, Telvin Chatman scored two touchdowns and four UT ballcarriers rushed for scores as UT snapped an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season.
Quincy Notre Dame 21, Alleman 17: The ever-shifting momentum finally saddled up with the Quincy Notre Dame football team for good because a freshman saw the chance to make a play and didn’t waste the opportunity.
Coming off the right edge nearly untouched, Dalton Miller blocked an Alleman punt and recovered it at the Pioneers’ 7-yard line with 9 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter Friday night.
Two plays later, Lake Bergman scored his first career touchdown on a 2-yard plunge as the Raiders rallied for a 21-17 victory at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
— Quincy Herald Whig
Geneseo 41, Chicago Lake View 0: The home field was tilted downhill for Geneseo in its 41-0 win over Chicago Lake View at Bob Reade Field on Friday.
The Maple Leafs finished with 412 yards offense with a whopping 390 yards coming on the ground in a game that focused largely on the run game.
Geneseo junior PJ Moser ran seven times for 92 yards in the first half alone and finished with 156 yards on 13 rushes. Mason Jones added 91 yards on seven carries.
— Kyle Hartwick, khartwick@qconline.com