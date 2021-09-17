Prep report: Bettendorf gives up 54 points in absorbing third defeat

Football
Cedar Rapids Prairie 54, Bettendorf 20: Bettendorf allowed the most points it has in the 70-year history of the school’s football program in going down to its third defeat of the season.
The Bulldogs (1-3), who claimed their first win last week against Muscatine, trailed 21-0 at halftime and 33-13 after three quarters as Prairie (3-1) rebounded in a big way from a heart-breaking loss to Cedar Falls.
Junior Makelle Taylor led Prairie with 162 rushing yards on 15 carries. Bettendorf quarterback Christian Kautz passed for two touchdowns and ran for another.
The previous highest point total allowed by Bettendorf came in a 52-0 loss to now-defunct Lyons High School of Clinton in 1952, the second year the Bulldogs fielded a football team.
Davenport North 23, Iowa City West 10: Davenport North rebounded from a tough loss to Dubuque Senior to lead the entire way against West.
The Wildcats (2-2) opened an early 10-0 lead and were up 16-3 at halftime.
Iowa City West (1-3) scored a touchdown in the third quarter, but the Wildcats added a defensive TD of their own in the final period after Dominic Wiseman deflected a screen pass.
Clinton 28, Maquoketa 0: Clinton’s student section stormed the field after the River Kings ended their 24-game losing streak with a resounding victory in a clash of winless teams.
The River Kings, who had not won since a victory over Dubuque Wahlert on Sept. 14, 2018, opened a 21-0 halftime lead and cruised from there against the Cardinals (0-4).
Marion 20: Central DeWitt 7: Central DeWitt had the upper hand at halftime but couldn’t hold on in going down to its first loss of the season.
The Sabers held a slim 7-6 edge at the intermission before Marion (1-3) scored twice in the second half.
Sterling 49, Alleman 7: Sterling scored the first seven times it had the ball in rolling up a 49-0 halftime lead, then cruised through a second half that was played with a continuous clock.
Tyree Kelly, Antonio Tablante and Carter Ryan each scored a pair of touchdowns for the Warriors (3-1, 2-0 Western Big 6). Ryan’s scores came on passes from Colt Adams, Tabares scored his pair on the ground and Kelly had a 32-yard interception return to go with a 16-yard scoring run.
Sterling then used most of the third quarter with a time-consuming drive before Alleman (0-4, 0-2) scored its first points of the season on a touchdown pass from Quentin Fonseca to Jack Ellis with 5 minutes, 48 seconds remaining following an 80-yard drive.
Galesburg 28, Geneseo 7: Geneseo struggled early and often to find any offensive rhythm as turnovers, penalties and the Silver Streaks’ advantage in the trenches resulted in a Galesburg win.
On Geneseo’s opening drive, penalties and a fumbled snap forced a short Leafs punt from its five. Galesburg took advantage of a 23-yard field as Alex Egipciaco finished the drive with a six-yard touchdown.
The Leafs fumbled the ensuing kick and Galesburg recovered at the Geneseo 38. Galesburg capitalized once again as senior Dre Egipciaco caught a 13-yard touchdown as the Streaks led 14-0 after the opening quarter.
Alex Egipciaco led the backfield with 136 yards rushing on 25 carries as Galesburg held Geneseo to 166 total yards.
Hunter Devena caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Legate to give Galesburg a 21-0 lead.
Geneseo’s only score came on a six-yard run by quarterback AJ Weller, who was 7-for-21 passing with 21 yards. Geneseo had just 82 yards rushing on 36 carries.
Galesburg’s Cameron Aguiire, who finished the game with an interception in the closing minutes, ran for an eight-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
The Leafs turned it over on downs with two minutes left in the third quarter at the Galesburg 35 down 21. Geneseo was stopped again on fourth down at its own 39 with 10:54 left in the game as Galesburg finished a dominant performance.