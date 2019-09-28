Football
Davenport Central 21, Burlington 14: Central scored three touchdowns in the second half Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak and open district play with a victory at Bracewell Stadium.
After having the game postponed a day, Central (2-3, 1-0) overcame a deficit twice to prevail.
Sam Strang and Brian Mitchell had rushing scores while Doniel Greiner hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mike Moran in the fourth quarter for the game-winning score.
The Blue Devils accumulated 197 yards rushing. Strang, Mitchell and Jadon Leach were all over 50 yards on the ground.
You have free articles remaining.
Central returns home next Friday to play city rival Davenport West (2-3, 0-1).
Volleyball
Rocks earn split at Big Six triangular: In a battle for fifth place in the Western Big Six, the Rock Island Rocks edged Galesburg 22-25, 26-24, 25-19 in a Western Big Six triangular Saturday.
The Rocks (5-7 Big Six) did not fare as well against Big Six title contender Sterling in its other match, however. The Golden Warriors (8-2 Big Six) beat the Rocks 25-19, 25-16 to tie Geneseo and Moline in the loss column.