Football
Davenport Central 28, Muscatine 25: Muscatine struggled to tackle Sam Strang all night. Strang's final run of the night pushed Davenport Central to a big season-opening road win.
Strang plunged in from a yard out with 37.5 seconds remaining to lift Central past Muscatine.
The senior punished the Muskies for 155 rushing yards on 24 carries, and he punched in a pair of 1-yard rushing touchdowns.
“He’s a hammer,” Muscatine coach Jake Mueller said of Strang. “He’s a big, physical and tough dude and he runs hard. We had a tough time bringing him down.”
Central bolted out to a 20-7 cushion, but Muscatine responded with three straight scores to take a 25-20 advantage.
After Muscatine connected on just a 17-yard punt, Central started at the Muscatine 42-yard line with less than 3 minutes left for its game-winning drive.
Muscatine tailback Tim Nimely had 23 carries for 127 yards and a score.
Davenport North 24, Dubuque Hempstead 20: North blocked three field goals to beat Dubuque Hempstead in last year's season opener. The Wildcats scored with two seconds left Friday night to break the Mustangs' hearts in the season opener at Dalzell Field.
Quarterback Jack West found receiver Priest Sheedy for the winning score.
The lead changed four times on a night when Hempstead welcomed back around a couple dozen former players that went 10-2 40 years ago and beat West Des Moines Valley for the title.
Quincy Wiseman had a 57-yard touchdown reception for North in the opening half. West completed four passes and ran for 28 yards on a drive in the second half to help the Wildcats regain the lead.
North (1-0) is at Dubuque Senior next week.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 36, Rock Island 35: Bradley-Bourbonnais connected on a 22-yard field goal with less than 2 minutes remaining to upend Rock Island on Friday night at Almquist Field.
The game featured more than 30 penalties.
Rock Island built a 35-20 lead in the third quarter after Perry Slater hauled in a 70-yard touchdown from Devin Swift. Bradley-Bourbonnais scored the game's final 16 points.
Western Dubuque 42, Clinton 0: Western Dubuque scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters and last season's Class 3A runners-up cruised to a season-opening win over the River Kings on Friday.
Jake Hosch scored three rushing touchdowns for Western Dubuque.