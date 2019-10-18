Football
Central DeWitt 52, Clinton 14: The Sabers got their first district win in a romp over the winless River Kings.
DeWitt (3-5, 1-3) led 35-0 at the half.
Clinton fell to 0-8, 0-4 in district.
Iowa City West 31, Muscatine 16: With the Muskies threatening to tie late in the fourth quarter, Trojans defensive back Zachary Anderson came up with a leaping interception and raced 95 yards the other way for a score with under a minute left to put the game away.
Muscatine (1-7, 0-4 Class 4A, District 4) threw four interceptions for the game but still managed to stay right with Iowa City West (3-5, 3-1).
Tim Nimely had 100 yards rushing for Muscatine, while Mentor Cooper added 67. Zander Morgan threw for 201 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Zach Hardy on a fourth-and-17 play.
Sterling 49, United Township 13: In the postgame huddle, United Township coach Nick Welch kept telling his team one thing.
“It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.”
Mental miscues in the first half on senior night cost the Panthers in a 49-13 loss to state-ranked Western Big 6 Conference leader Sterling.
The Panthers (1-7, 0-6 WB6) had three fumbles in the first half and lost two deep in Sterling territory that killed promising drives. The lone UT score came on a 65-yard run from Cayne Smith, which was the Panthers’ longest play from scrimmage on the night. The Lambast Amadou kick hit the left upright, but UT finally put points on the board.
— Kyle Hartwick, khartwick@qconline.com