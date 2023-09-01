Iowa

Bettendorf 48, Davenport West 0: The Class 5A ninth-ranked Bulldogs cruised in a state-ranked crosstown matchup with the No. 10 Falcons. Bettendorf built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, and the defense helped preserve the shutout at TouVelle Stadium.

Bettendorf (2-0) plays at Urbandale next week and West (1-1) plays Cedar Rapids Washington.

Pleasant Valley 36, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35 (2OT): The Spartans looked to be in control, up 14-0 at halftime before the Cougars made it a game until the very end. PV led 21-14 after three quarters, but Kennedy scored in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 28-all.

PV blocked a Kennedy field goal attempt in the first overtime, so a second overtime was needed.

The Cougars struck first to make it 35-28, but PV would answer with a score and two-point conversion to finish the win.

PV quarterback Coy Kipper and tailback Tate each scored two touchdowns in regulation. PV (1-1) plays at Iowa City Liberty next Friday.

North Scott 56, Waverly-Shell Rock 28: The Lancers, the co-No. 1 team in Class 4A with Council Bluffs Lewis Central, built a 35-14 halftime lead and never looked back in the home contest with plenty of offense against the Go-Hawks.

Kyler Gerardy and company didn’t let up on the gas, leading 49-21 after three quarters. North Scott (2-0) plays at Assumption next Friday.

Central DeWitt 37, Northeast 14: Michael Cabrera ran for 155 yards on 15 carries, including three touchdowns, to lead Central DeWitt in a 37-14 win over Northeast.

Colton Sawyer added 102 yards rushing on 17 carries, including a touchdown in the win. Central DeWitt churned out 298 yards rushing total on 40 carries.

Gavin Kramer logged 22 carries and registered 165 yards, with a touchdown, on the ground for Northeast, which rushed for 185 yards on 33 carries. Kramer also completed 14 of 31 attempts for Northeast for 188 yards and a TD.

Illinois

Geneseo 27, Grayslake Central 7: Senior quarterback A.J. Weller ran for three touchdowns, including an 80-yarder, in Geneseo’s 27-7 home win over Grayslake Central Friday night.

Weller, who accounted for four touchdowns in the Maple Leafs’ season-opening win over Noble-Comer, added TD runs of 3 and 1 yards.

Geneseo kicker Brayden Combs booted field goals of 32 and 24 yards in the first quarter. Defensively, Kade Van Opdorp had an interception and Kaden Salisbury added a fumble recovery for the Maple Leafs.

Grayslake Central scored in the second quarter on a 7-yard pass from Cole Gillette to Colton Ohm.

The Leafs (2-0) open Big 6 play at Moline (1-1) next Friday. The Maroons fell 38-7 to Benet Academy.

Dunlap 21, Rock Island 7: The Rocks once again dug themselves into an early hole that the offense was unable to dig out of. Dunlap needed only one long run following a strong kickoff return into Rocky territory to help build an early 7-0 lead.

The Eagles (2-0) built a 21-0 halftime lead before a Garr Tarr 23-yard scoring run got the Rocks (0-2) on the board in the third quarter.

Rocky’s defense kept the game within reach at 21-7 in the second half, but it fell short of a comeback ahead of conference play. The Rocks turned it over on downs with under six minutes to play, but a Dunlap turnover got Rocky another shot at scoring. However, the Rocks turned it over in the closing minutes and Dunlap ran out the clock.

Rock Island opens Western Big 6 Conference play against Quincy (2-0) next Friday.

Benet Academy 38, Moline 7: Benet Academy quarterback Ryan Kubacki threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone en route to a 38-7 win at Moline.

Benet Academy scored 24 first-half points and kept Moline scoreless in the second half.