Illinois games

No. 9 Quincy 34, Moline 27: Jarius Rice ran for three touchdowns as ninth-ranked Quincy remained unbeaten at 4-0 with a 34-27 win over Moline.

The Maroons had chances. They turned it over twice in the red zone in the first half and their final drive of the game fell just short of the red zone.

Pablo Perez had three touchdown runs for Moline (1-3).

No. 10 Geneseo 55, United Township 21: Quarterback AJ Weller had a career night, rushing for six touchdowns, as 10th-ranked Geneseo ran away in the second half to remain unbeaten (4-0) with a 55-21 win.

Weller also picked-off Panthers' quarterback Kelly Matthew in the first half in this all-around dominant performance. Weller capped off Friday evening with a 68-yard touchdown run off a quarterback sweep down the right sideline with just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

On the bright side for United Township (1-3), Matthew did find his favorite target in wide receiver Korey Randle for two long 50-plus yard touchdowns - both occurring in the first half.

Sterling Newman 22, Rock Island 20 (OT): The Rocks finally got off on the right foot but still found themselves in a battle with the Class 1A seventh-ranked Comets at Almquist Field. Heading into overtime tied at 14-all, the Rocks struck first but could not convert the PAT. The Comets (3-1) would answer and a Brady Williamson two-point catch won it to keep Rocky (0-4) winless.

Rocky had the early advantage as Garr Tarr returned the opening kick 85 yards for a touchdown to help give the Rocks a 7-0 lead.

Sterling Newman answered in the second quarter, taking an 8-7 lead after a two-point conversion on the ground. A Joe Allen touchdown catch from Jae’vion Clark-Pugh in the final minute before half led to Rocky retaking a 14-8 lead at the break.

Following a scoreless third quarter, the Comets tied the game with a rushing score and the Rocks denied a two-point conversion. Both teams had chances down the stretch in regulation, but time ran out on Rocky before it could get in striking distance.

Farmington 42, Mercer County 14: Farmington piled up 259 yards rushing on 44 carries in a home victory over Mercer County. In all, the Farmers totaled 339 yards as they remained unbeaten at 4-0. The Golden Eagles (2-0) logged 162 yards rushing on 30 carries as their two-game winning streak was halted. Individual stats were not available.

Iowa games

Bettendorf 21, Linn-Mar 14: The Class 5A third-ranked Bulldogs improved to 4-0 after a back and forth road win. Both teams traded touchdowns until a couple minutes before halftime, with Bettendorf scoring two touchdowns in under two minutes before the break. Bettendorf would then shut out Linn-Mar (2-2) in the second half to secure the win. The Bulldogs return home next Friday to face Dubuque Hempstead for Homecoming.

Muscatine 41, Dubuque Hempstead 21: After missing most of the season with an injury, Muscatine’s Ty Cozad came back with a bang. The senior all-state tailback rushed for two touchdowns and eclipsed the school’s career rushing record with over 2,760 yards to help give Hempstead (3-1) its first loss. The Muskies (2-2) return home next Friday to face Davenport West for Homecoming.

Pleasant Valley 28, Cedar Rapids Prairie 23: Coy Kipper and Tate Lyon each had two touchdowns to help the Class 5A eighth-ranked Spartans (3-1) secure the home win in a tight contest after leading 14-3 at halftime. PV hits the road next Friday to play Dubuque Senior.

Western Dubuque 31, North Scott 24: Kyler Gerardy helped get the Class 4A top-ranked Lancers off on the right foot on the road as he capped an opening drive touchdown with a pass to Hunter Fox, but North Scott eventually fell short in its first loss of the season against the fifth-ranked Bobcats. Fox had another receiving touchdown and Jerrod Lee also found paydirt for the Lancers in the closing minutes. North Scott (3-1) hosts Burlington next Friday.