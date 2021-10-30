Prep report: Kewanee kicks late field goal to survive

KEWANEE — Brady Clark kicked a 40-yard field goal with 3.6 seconds remaining as Kewanee rallied from a two-touchdown deficit Saturday to defeat Plano 17-14 in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Plano opened a 14-0 halftime lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Ray Jones Jr. in the first quarter and a 2-yard run by Walled Johnson in the second.
Kewanee cut the deficit in half when Will Bruno scored on a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter, and Keyontiss Patterson tied it by scoring from a yard out with 4 minutes, 8 seconds remaining.
The Boilermakers then got the ball back and maneuvered into position for Clark’s game-winner.
Bruno passed for 149 yards for Kewanee (9-1) with Patterson rushing for 87. Jones had 131 yards in 31 carries for Plano (6-4).
The Boilers will play the winner of a game between Chicago Phillips and Dixon, which was to be played later Saturday.
Downs Tri-Valley 47, Rockridge 42: Rockridge had No. 3-ranked Downs Tri-Valley on the ropes all day.
But in the end, the Rockets had no answer for Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli.
Petrilli amassed 513 yards of total offense and scored the last of his six touchdowns on a 5-yard run with a minute, 16 seconds remaining to give his team a come-from-behind victory.
Rockridge held a 42-41 lead and recovered a Tri-Valley fumble with 3:29 remaining. But the Vikings (10-0) got the ball back after a punt and Petrilli led them down the field to score the go-ahead points. they then stopped Rockridge on downs with 20 seconds remaining to secure the win.
Petrilli carried 32 times for 315 yards and four touchdowns and also completed 5 of 7 passes for another 198 yards and two scores.
The two teams combined for 1,007 total yards. Tri-Valley produced 591 yards and Rockridge 416. Rockets quarterback Brayden Deem was almost as effective as Petrilli with 246 yards passing and 77 yards rushing.
Rockridge (5-5) twice had leads of 14 points in the contest. Tri-Valley coach Josh Roop, whose team trailed in only one other game all season, admitted “Rockridge was handing it to us in first half.
"We've got a lot of good seniors thinking they were playing their last game. They came together and battled today.’’
The Rockets scored a minute into the game on Peyton Locke's 51-yard run and shot out to leads of 14-0 and 21-7.
Tri-Valley closed the gap to 21-14 at halftime. The Vikings got the second-half kickoff and finally got things tied on Petrilli's 53-yard TD pass to Noah Streenz, who caught four passes for 168 yards.
The Vikings took their first lead at 28-21 on Blake Regenold's 10-yard run with 5:55 left in the third quarter. That lasted all of 13 seconds as Nate Henry turned a short Deem pass into a 55-yard touchdown for a 28-28 tie.
After Petrilli's 43-yard TD pass to Streenz produced a 41-35 Vikings lead with 8:54 left, Tri-Valley had problems with the conversion snap.
Rockridge retook the lead at 42-41 with 7:34 left on Deem's 46-yard pass to Locke. Tri-Valley was driving again when Regenold fumbled and the Rockets' George Starks recovered Rockridge's 32-yard line with 3:29 left.
"We had to keep our heads up," said Tri-Valley junior defensive back Grant Fatima. "We knew they were a good team coming in here. They come from a really hard conference (Three Rivers). We kept grinding and got the stops we could."
The Vikings will host Heart of Illinois Conference rival Deer Creek-Mackinaw next week.