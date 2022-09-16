PREP REPORT: Knights fall in Class 3A showdown at Solon

Football

Solon 35, Davenport Assumption 10: In a battle of Iowa Class 3A powers, the hosting Solon Spartans had all the answers to knock off the Davenport Assumption Knights 35-10 Friday evening on the artificial turf in Solon.

Both teams came into the non-district game ranked just outside the Top 10 in the latest Associated Press poll and were among those teams receiving votes. Solon, now 2-2, checked in at No. 14 and Assumption, which dropped to 1-3, was at No. 15.

Assumption gained some momentum late in the second quarter when Angelo Jackson sped around the left end for a 24-yard touchdown run on a 4th-and-2 play. Billy Moore’s PAT kick pulled the Knights within 14-7 with 00:43 left in the half.

However, Solon quarterback Blake Timmons led a well-managed 60-plus yard drive capped by a 17-yard TD toss to Oaken Foster with eight seconds left before the break. Grant Knipper’s third first-half PAT kick gave the Spartans a 21-7 halftime lead.

Assumption could only add a 34-yard Moore field goal in the second half as Mac McCarty and White (22 carries, 147 yards) added touchdowns for the hosting Spartans, who rushed for 256 yards in the victory.

In addition to the setback, the Knights also lost offensive lineman Ralph Armstrong during Assumption’s second-quarter scoring drive. The junior was helped off the field favoring his left leg.

Senior Adam Votroubek took over for Jake Timmons at quarterback in the fourth quarter for the Knights, who are at Central DeWitt next Friday.

Maquoketa 44, Clinton 36: Big plays and wild turns of events were the story of Maquoketa’s first win of the 2020 football season, a 44-36 decision over the Clinton River Kings at Goodenow Field.

Clinton quarterback Addison Binnie threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns added another 203 yards rushing and three more scores on the ground, but that wasn’t enough to keep the River Kings from dropping to 1-3.

The Cardinals took the lead for good with a 20-yard scoring strike midway through the fourth quarter and iced the game with an interception of Binnie at the Cardinals 20-yard line with less than a minute left in the game.

Geneseo 21, Galesburg 7: Geneseo junior quarterback A.J. Weller rushed for 152 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns and completed 5-of-7 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in leading the Maple Leafs to a 21-7 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Galesburg at Bob Reade Field on homecoming and Hall of Fame night.

Junior running back Jeron Neal added 66 yards on 15 totes for the Maple Leafs (3-1, 2-0 Big 6).

It was not until the Leafs stopped Galesburg on downs at their 34-yard line with 2:04 left to play that they could celebrate a hard-earned victory.

"Any game is a big game for us. We know we're going to start getting into the Sterlings and teams like that," said Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr., whose club travels to face Sterling (3-1, 2-0) next Friday. "We're going to really enjoy this win."

"A lot of work went into this week, and a lot of guys stepped up. We had our guys banged up, but one mistake you can make as coaches is to not have everyone prepared."

On their final series, the Silver Streaks (1-3, 0-2) marched to the Geneseo 36-yard line, but senior lineman Tim Stohl sacked Galesburg quarterback Gino Williams for a 17-yard loss and the Leafs then stopped the drive on the next play.

Up 14-7 at halftime, the Maple Leafs took the second-half kickoff and put together a nine-play, 72-yard drive to double that lead. Weller capped that series with a 29-yard touchdown run, with Braeden Possin's PAT kick putting the hosts up by two scores.

"We just had some guys step up," said Weller. "We played together and battled, and we got the job done."

Quincy 49, United Township 14: Quincy High School quarterback Bradyn Little set a school record with five touchdown passes Friday evening as the Blue Devils erupted for a 49-14 Western Big 6 Conference victory over visiting United Township.

Little and the Blue Devils (3-1, 1-1 Big 6) put up some big scoring plays on the Panthers (0-4, 0-2 Big 6). While the shortest of his TD tosses was 16 yards, he also hit Jack Mettemeyer for bombs covering 70, 51 and 24 yards.

Matthew Kelly got the Panthers on the board with a 5-yard run with just under a minute left in the second quarter. But the 70-yard strike to Mettemeyer gave the Blue Devils a 13-7 lead at halftime and started a string of five straight Quincy scores.

UT’s John Manso scored for the Panthers with 9:58 left in the fourth.

Sterling 69, Alleman 0: The Sterling Golden Warriors left no doubt as to the outcome of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference contest as they made it a one-sided affair in a 69-0 victory over the Alleman Pioneers at Augustana College’s Charles D. Lindberg Stadium.

Sterling (3-1, 2-0 WB6) started fast and never stopped in dropping the Pioneers to 1-3, 0-2 in the league.

The Golden Warriors scored 13 points in the first quarter, and a whopping 42 points in the second to lead 55-0 at halftime.

A highlight for the Pioneers in the first half was a 45-yard pass from junior quarterback Daniel VanDeHeede to running back Andrew Torres with the clock expiring in the half.