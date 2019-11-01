HLV 28, Midland 22: Marcus Koleser’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Caden Fontinel with 8 seconds left lifted the Warriors.
Koleser, the backup QB, was in the arms of Midland defenders when he completed the game-winning pass.
He finished with 89 rushing yards and a TD. Starting QB Carson Cheney also scored, on a 53-yard run, before getting carried off the field with an injury.
Britan Martens led Midland (7-3), passing for 175 yards and rushing for 129 and two TDs.
Waukon 52, Tipton 16: Two second-half touchdowns weren't enough for the Tigers as unbeaten and top-ranked Waukon topped Tipton in its Class 2A playoff opener on Friday.
Waukon scored three times to grab a 22-0 halftime lead and Tipton was never able to get it closer than 14 points the rest of the way.
You have free articles remaining.
Tipton ends the season 6-4 one week after a 14-13 loss to West Liberty cost it a shot at hosting a first-round playoff game.
Fieldcrest 20, West Carroll 8: For three quarters, it appeared as if West Carroll might upset unbeaten and second-ranked Fieldcrest in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday.
On the strength of a 73-yard first quarter touchdown pass and a defense that held Fieldcrest to just one touchdown of its own, the Thunder led 8-6 entering the fourth quarter.
That's when the Knights showed why they are unbeaten. Two touchdowns in the final eight minutes secured a spot in the second round for Fieldcrest.
West Carroll finishes the season 5-5.