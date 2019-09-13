Football
Muscatine 13, Davenport West 7: Muscatine’s defense controlled the game as it held Davenport West to 174 yards of offense in a 13-7 win Friday in a on homecoming in Muscatine.
The Muskies improved to 1-2 on the season while the Falcons dropped to 2-1.
It wasn’t always pretty for the Muscatine offense, which was held to 204 yards, but that unit made plays when it mattered most. The Muskies touchdowns – a 13-yard pass from Zander Morgan to Eli Gaye and a five-yard run by Morgan – both came on fourth down.
Muscatine scored on the first series of the game, but
Davenport West responded in the third quarter.
Quarterback Payton Thompson completed three passes to spark the Falcons, and Cameron Carter finished off the drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge to tie the game.
Geneseo 21, Galesburg 14: A key scoring play in Geneseo’s introduction to the Western Big 6 Conference was something coach Larry Johnsen Jr. had in his back pocket for just the right moment.
It was one of the few passing completions of the game for the Maple Leafs, who went on to win 21-14 at Galesburg on Van Dyke Field Friday night.
With the game tied 7-all with under two minutes to play in the second quarter, Geneseo quarterback Jacob McConnell fired a pass to Nathan Beneke, who lateraled the ball to Kyle Hofer, who then ran to paydirt to finish the 20-yard score to give his team the first-half edge.
The Maple Leafs, which trailed 7-0 after not earning a first down on two drives in the opening frame, improved to 3-0 following the win.
Burlington 33, Clinton 26: Burlington took its first lead since the first quarter with less than five minutes left and used a pair of interceptions to seal the victory Friday.
With the Grayhounds clinging to a 27-26 lead, Ryne Bowman returned an interception for a touchdown to make it 33-26. Charlie Carlson then grabbed a pick of his own to end any Clinton hopes of tying the game.
Jai Jensen's 35-yard scramble had put Clinton ahead 26-20 with about seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Quincy 55, UT 21: An even combination of passing and rushing plays from Quincy put United Township away early in the Panthers' home opener to start the Western Big Six Conference season.
However, it was two key special teams plays that spurred the Blue Devils to the 55-21 victory at the Soule Bowl. The Blue Devils scored on a pair of blocked punts in the first quarter that led to Quincy's 48-7 halftime advantage.
The Panthers offense put up just 130 yards, only 25 of those in the first half. Daslah Geadeyan connected with Dakari Baldwin on a 29-yard touchdown pass with 1:32 left in the first half to give United Township something to work with going into the second half.
Sterling 34, Alleman 6: Alleman The Golden Warriors and Pioneers kicked off a new era in their budding rivalry Friday at Roscoe Eades Stadium, as Sterling’s defense introduced itself to Alleman in a 34-6 win in Sterling’s first Western Big 6 Conference game in its new league.
Alleman’s offense struggled to get on track most of the night, fumbling on its first drive and punting on the next four.
Alleman’s defense showed initial success as well as the Pioneers held the state's third-ranked Class 5A club to 13 points in the first half, but the Golden Warriors scored twice in the third quarter and added another in the fourth to run away for the victory.
Alleman (0-3, 0-1 Big 6) did manage 153 rushing yards and 58 more passing.
