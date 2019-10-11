Football
Iowa City West 21, Davenport North 14: Iowa City West's Marchaun Hoover scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 23 second left, sending Davenport North to 1-2 in district play.
The late TD negated a rally from the Wildcats, who trailed 14-0 going into the fourth quarter.
North (4-3) had scored on a 3-yard touchdown run by Kade Schultz to tie it with 3:27 left before West's final drive. North quarterback Jack West set up the touchdown with a 32-yard scramble.
The Wildcats' first touchdown came on a 5-yard pass from West to Priest Sheedy early in the fourth quarter.
Iowa City Liberty 14, Central DeWitt 12: Iowa City Liberty took the lead on a touchdown with five minutes to go in the third quarter and then held on the rest of the way to edge Central DeWitt.
The loss drops Central DeWitt to 2-5, 0-3 in district play.
The Sabers led 6-0 after the first quarter in a game in which the lead changed hands with every score.
Alleman 28, Quincy 21: On the verge of seeing the Quincy football team finish a game-clinching drive, the Alleman defense made a play that could change where this season is headed.
Nate Sheets made sure of that.
The Pioneers recovered a fumble by Adonte Crider, the Blue Devils’ Division I-bound running back, at their 21-yard line with 2:03 left in regulation. A nine-play drive ensued with Sheets capping it with a 1-yard touchdown run with 9.2 seconds left for a 28-21 Western Big Six Conference victory at Flinn Stadium.
Quincy (4-3, 3-2 Big Six) had two timeouts remaining and could have tried to find some magic in the closing seconds, but Alleman (4-3, 4-1 Big Six) recovered an onside kick and took a knee on the final play to run its win streak to four after an 0-3 start.
— Matt Schuckman, Quincy Herald-Whig
Galesburg 36, United Township 34: The United Township football team has continued to compete under first-year head coach Nick Welch, but the Panthers fell short Friday night at Galesburg in a matchup of two teams battling to the end despite being out of playoff contention.
UT QB Daslah Geadeyan scored his second rushing touchdown of the night with 38 seconds to play, but the Panthers’ following run for two was stopped short. UT’s onside kick attempt was recovered by Galesburg’s Grant Aten, who gave his team a 29-28 lead down the stretch with a two-point rush after Dillon McBride scored from four yards out.
There were a number of frustrating moments in the game for UT, which was on the verge of a halftime tie before a 15-yard penalty encouraged the Streaks to air it out with just 16 seconds left.
Aten then hit Dre Egipciaco for a 64-yard touchdown catch to take a 21-14 lead. The Panthers bounced back, however, when Roger Clayton sniffed out a screen pass for an interception he returned 34 yards for the score to tie. A Geadeyan rushing score gave UT a 28-21 lead in the 14-0 third-quarter swing.
Linn-Mar 35, Muscatine 19: With the winter-like conditions settling in on Friday night, one might have thought the weather was a notch in Muscatine's favor.
With the Muskies' run-heavy attack and Linn-Mar's offense predicated on the arm of Mason Orr, Muscatine probably didn't mind the forecast.
However, the Muskies failed to make what head coach Jake Mueller refers to as the "winning plays" in a 35-19 road loss.
With the exception of a big run to start the second half, the Lions relied mostly on nickel-and-dime throws to pick away at the Muscatine defense. And Linn-Mar had tremendous success doing so, riding Orr and company to the tune of a 16-point win at Linn-Mar Stadium for the Lions' homecoming.