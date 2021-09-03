PREP REPORT: North Scott football finally gets best of Western Dubuque

Friday night just felt like a playoff night.
No surprise, really. Not with the recent history between Iowa’s two most recent Class 3A state champions.
The final score just wasn’t quite as indicative.
With fans bundled up in sweatshirts and rain gear, North Scott looked every bit the part of the defending champion. Quarterback Grayson Juel threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns — two to Jakob Nelson — and the Lancers surged to a 33-13 victory over Western Dubuque on Friday night at Buchman Field.
Juel completed 24 of 30 passes with an interception as North Scott improved to 2-0 and snapped a three-game losing streak in the series. Western Dubuque, the 2019 state champion, had swept the teams’ two meetings in 2019 and won on the road in the 2018 playoffs en route to a state runner-up finish.
Nelson finished with nine receptions for 106 yards and Darnell Butler ran for 90 yards and a score on 16 attempts.
Western Dubuque (0-2) appeared to have a quick start with quarterback Jack Clemens finding Andrew Oltmanns for a 34-yard gain on the first snap. But a penalty for an ineligible receiver downfield negated the gain and the Bobcats were forced to punt it away four snaps later. That was as close as Western Dubuque got to taking a lead.
North Scott capitalized on a short field, moving 40 yards in eight plays, taking a 7-0 lead on Grayson Juel’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Nelson — who had three receptions for 30 yards on the drive.
The Lancers had a big play of their own wiped out by penalty on their next drive, with a flag for holding wiping out Juel’s 41-yard TD pass to Nelson.
Oliver Hughes’ 37-yard field goal with 9:07 left in the first half pushed the Lancers’ lead to 10-0.
Payton Kruse blocked a punt for North Scott and the Lancers again cashed in the short field, needing just four plays to cover 35 yards, capping the quick-burst possession with Juel’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Sam Skarich with 6:35 left in the half.
Hughes kicked another 37-yard field goal with 1:59 left.
Western Dubuque went three-and-out and North Scott needed just three plays to tack another touchdown on for a 26-0 halftime lead. Juel connected with Hughes for a 26-yard gain before his 43-yard pass deflected off the Western Dubuque defensive back and was caught in stride at the 1 by Nelson.
Western Dubuque drove inside the North Scott 25-yard line for the first time on its opening possession of the second half, but ultimately turned the ball over on downs.
North Scott marched right downfield, taking a 33-0 lead on Darnell Butler’s 6-yard run.
The Bobcats finally ended the Lancers’ shutout bid on Spencer Zinn’s 5-yard touchdown run with 6:21 left. Clemens and Oltmanns hooked up for a 27-yard touchdown with just over a minute remaining.
Zinn led WD with 87 rushing yards on 19 carries. Clemens completed 10 of 225 passes for 127 yards with an interception.
Oltmanns had five receptions for 74 yards and Caleb Klein had three catches for 44 yards.
Iowa City West 42, Muscatine 7: Mason Applegate’s four first-half rushing touchdowns led a dominating Iowa City West run game that torched the Muscatine Muskies for over 400 yards en route to a lopsided 42-7 win at Muscatine High School on Friday night.
Applegate finished with 217 yards, with only one carry for 18 yards in the second half after the Trojans took a 28-7 halftime lead.
Three of the senior running back’s scores came on his first seven carries, as his second attempt was good for a 69-yard score, putting West up 7-0 with just over four minutes to go in the first.
Muscatine (0-2) was led offensively by sophomore Ty Cozad, who had 59 yards on 21 carries. The Muskie touchdown was set up by a 97-yard kickoff return by junior Braydon Lane, which set up a four-yard score by senior Nolan Recker, who finished with 42 yards on eight carries and added a catch for 12 more.
It was the second week in a row Muscatine had a big play on special teams, with Mason Crabtree taking a kick 95 yards for a touchdown in Week 1's loss to Linn-Mar.
The Trojans (1-0) exploded for a 21-point second quarter. Applegate had scoring runs from 13, 32 and six yards out.
BIG 6
Rock Island 32, Dunlap 14: After a tough season opener in which they were shut out, the Rock Island High School football team not only cracked the scoreboard, but the win column on Friday night with a 32-14 road victory over Dunlap.
The result left the Eagles at 1-1 with a split of games against Western Big 6 Conference foes. The Eagles topped Galesburg 7-6 in the season opener.
Junior running back Quonterrion Brooks, who was shaken up late in the second quarter, had touchdown runs in the first and third quarters as the Rocks held off the rush-heavy Eagles.
Brooks carried the rushing attack as he pushed the 200-yard mark and led the Rocks to well over 400 yards offense, according to stats from the radio call of the game.
In the second half, senior QB Eli Reese connected on a pair of touchdown tosses — to Desmond Woodson for 30 yards and Marieon Anderson for 17.
“The kids did a great job,” said Rocky coach Ben Hammer. “Our offensive line did a really, really nice job against their front and Quonterrion Brooks was the main guy carrying the ball.”
Quincy Notre Dame 59, Alleman 0: For the second week in a row, the Alleman Pioneers struggled, dropping a 59-0 non-conference loss to hosting Quincy Notre Dame.
The Pioneers have been outscored 121-0 in the first two weeks and will host Rock Island next Friday at Augie’s Lindberg Stadium.
UTHS 52, East Peoria 20: In a game delayed by an injury in the freshman preliminary contest, the United Township Panthers went to 2-0 by logging a late-finishing 52-20 victory over hosting East Peoria.
Making his varsity debut, junior running back John Manso rushed for nearly 150 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 6, 30 and 54 yards.
In his first road start, sophomore QB Matthew Kelley threw for two touchdowns.
Geneseo 58, Sandwich 7: Geneseo sophomore quarterback AJ Weller completed 22-of-25 passes to lead the opportunistic Maple Leafs to a 58-7 rout of Sandwich at Bob Reade Field.
Weller threw for 356 of the Leafs' 510 yards, connecting with Jaden Weinzierl for three of his six touchdown passes.
Scoring the game’s final 51 points after falling behind 7-6 on the opening snap of the second quarter, the Maple Leafs blew open the game with a 33-point third quarter.