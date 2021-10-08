Prep report: North Scott routs Clinton

Football
North Scott 41, Clinton 7: Class 4A’s top-ranked North Scott Lancers continued their winning ways Friday evening, cruising to a 41-7 victory over Clinton at Coab Field.
The victory moved the Lancers to 7-0, 3-0 in Class 4A District 3 action and dropped the River Kings to 1-6, 0-3.
A 77-yard scoring run by Darnell Butler got the Lancers off to a good start and Oliver Hughes added a 46-yard field goal, his first of two three-pointers in the game, as the Lancers led 10-0 at halftime.
North Scott blew open the contest in the second half as Hughes caught a 10-yard pass in a 14-point third quarter.
Benton Community 23, Assumption 3: Friday’s Class 3A District 4 road game got off to a good start for the Davenport Assumption Knights, but quickly went South.
The Knights jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but were held off the scoreboard the rest of the way as the hosting Benton Community Bobcats pulled away for a 23-3 victory in the battle of the only teams entering Friday with 2-0 District 4 records.
Assumption (4-3, 2-1) opened the scoring with a first-quarter field goal.
The Bobcats (6-1, 3-0) used their hurry-up offense to perfection to close out the first half, scoring late to take a 14-3 lead into the break.
Holding a slim 7-3 edge with :53 seconds remaining in the second quarter, the Bobcats took over at their own 33. Quarterback Colin Buch found Aidan Harris for 32 yards on first down. Two plays later, Buch used his legs to pick up 24 more. On the next snap, Buch hit Harris for an 11-yard touchdown. The 4-play 67-yard drive used up just 29 seconds of clock.
The Knights made it to the Benton 28 and 22 on a pair of second-half drives, but failed to capitalize.
Buch pinned Assumption at its own 4 and 2 with a pair of punts. Another punt was fumbled to Benton.
The Bobcats won the turnover battle 5-0 and Jacob Brecht capped the win with a 50-yard touchdown run. Brecht finished the night with 189 yards on 31 carries.
Central DeWitt 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7: The Central DeWitt Sabers moved into a second-place tie with Davenport Assumption in the Class 3A District 4 standings with Friday’s 14-7 road victory over Vinton-Shellsburg.
The victory moved the Sabers to 5-2, 2-1 in district play and dropped the Vikings to 2-5, 1-2.
Central DeWitt led 7-0 at halftime.
Dubuque Senior 48, Muscatine 6: Dubuque Senior (5-2) kept Muscatine winless in seven games with Friday’s 48-6 decision at Dalzell Field on Friday evening.
The Rams blew out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter and had upped the margin to 34-0 by halftime.
Muscatine got on the board in the fourth quarter when Nolan Recker found the end zone on a 12-yard run with 8:19 remaining in the contest.
Jack Gilligan threw four TD tosses for the Rams — three of them covering 26, 27 and 30 yards.
Quincy 23, Geneseo 22: A failed two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter and the slick running of Quincy High School quarterback Adon Byquist kept the Geneseo Maple Leafs from a Western Big 6 Conference victory on Friday at Flinn Stadium.
Trailing the entire game, the Maple Leafs scored on a 34-yard touchdown pass from AJ Weller to Jorden Weinzierl with 4:53 left in the fourth quarter to pull within 23-22.
Not having the services of standout senior kicker Hunter Clark-Holke, the Maple Leafs continued their practice of going for two-point conversions in the game, but the pass attempt was stopped.
That score came after the Leafs (3-4, 1-4 Big 6) had missed a golden opportunity on its previous possession. Geneseo got the ball back in Quincy territory on a bad center exchange, but that drive stalled at the Quincy 5 as the Leafs failed to convert.
Moline 27, Galesburg 0: Overcoming a plethora of penalties, Moline set up next Friday's winner-take-all showdown at Sterling for the Big 6 championship with a 27-0 victory over the Silver Streaks.
In addition to stretching their current scoreless streak to 17 straight quarters, the Maroons secured the win when Gavin Grace scored the second of his two rushing touchdowns early in the fourth quarter.
Now 6-1 and winners of five in a row with four straight shutouts, the Maroons and the Golden Warriors will meet in a matchup of teams with 5-0 league records after Sterling battled to a 56-35 win at Rock Island.
United Township 48, Alleman 7: After a sluggish start offensively, the United Township High School football team scored on its last seven drives to snap a three-game losing streak with a 48-7 Western Big 6 Conference win over United Township on Friday night at Lindberg Stadium.
The Panthers (4-3, 2-3 Big 6) scored 22 points in the second quarter to grab momentum en route to sending the Pioneers to 0-7, 0-5. Alleman scored its second touchdown of the season in the loss.