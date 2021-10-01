Prep report: North Scott shuts out Burlington

Football
North Scott 42, Burlington 0: The top-ranked team in Iowa Class 4A remained undefeated with Friday’s rout over hosting Burlington in District 3 action at Bracewell Stadium.
North Scott’s defense and special teams played a big part in the victory that dropped the Grayhounds to 4-2 overall. Darnell Butler returned a punt 83 yards for a score that put the Lancers on top 28-0 in the fourth quarter.
Connor Corson and Hunter Davenport each intercepted passes that helped preserve the Lancers’ second straight shutout. Burlington had the ball for more than 32 minutes to just 15:49 for North Scott. Bryant Williams, the state's leading rusher, had 164 rushing yards on 30 carries.
“Good teams are built on solid defense and not turning the ball over," North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. "We turned the ball over in the second quarter or else maybe we could have put it away sooner. Our defense just put us in good positions all night.
"We challenged our offense at halftime and they did a much better job in the second half.”
North Scott has allowed only 42 points in its six victories.
The Lancers built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and that held until halftime. Butler had two rushing touchdowns and quarterback Grayson Juel connected with Oliver Hughes for a 22-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
North Scott travels to Clinton next Friday night.
Iowa City West 36, Davenport Central 21: Mason Applegate had a night to remember for the Iowa City West Trojans Friday night.
As much as they want, those in the Davenport Central High School football program may not be able to forget his efforts, either.
Applegate, a senior, rushed for a school-record 379 yards in 16 carries and four touchdowns in the Trojans’ victory over the visiting Blue Devils. Those TD jaunts were on long-distance runs of 68, 72, 87 and 93 yards.
Those Applegate TD runs helped the Trojans move to 2-4 as the Blue Devils slipped to 3-3.
Central senior quarterback Nate Hummel scored three TDs as he rushed for 154 yards and added 208 yards passing. Hummel also had a 63-yard pass play set up a short 2-yard scoring run in the second half.
The Blue Devils play Davenport North next Friday night.
Dubuque Hempstead 55, Muscatine 14: Although Muscatine grabbed its first lead of the season with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Landon Battey to Darnell Thompson early in the first quarter, that lead wouldn’t stick for long as Dubuque Hempstead ran away with a 55-14 win at Dubuque’s Dalzell Field on Friday night.
Hempstead’s JaShawn McCarter returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to tie the score at 7 and the Mustangs piled it on with three more touchdowns by the end of the first quarter. Two second-quarter scores later, Hempstead (3-3) took a comfortable 35-7 lead into halftime.
Thompson and Battey also connected in the third for a Muskie score, that pass play also going for just over 40 yards.
Ty Cozad finished with 89 yards on 14 carries for Muscatine (0-5). Battey threw for 133 yards but completed 10 of 28 attempts and was intercepted three times, two were returned for scores. Hempstead quarterback Noah Pettinger rushed for 65 yards and threw for 142 more with one passing touchdown.
Muscatine will play on the same field in Dubuque next Friday against Senior.
Fort Madison 58, Clinton 14: The Fort Madison Bloodhounds, ranked No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Class 4A poll, pulled away for a homecoming victory over Clinton Friday evening at Jim Youel Field.
The Bloodhounds moved to 6-0 with the District 3 victory and dropped the River Kings to 1-5.
Fort Madison broke away from a 7-all tie late in the first quarter and went up 17-7 after an eight-minute scoring drive ended in a short Teague Smith touchdown burst.
The game was all Fort Madison’s from there.
Geneseo 48, Alleman 0: In need of something good to happen to end a three-game losing streak, the Maple Leafs turned things around with a 48-0 homecoming victory over Alleman Friday evening at Bob Reade Field. The Maple Leafs used a 27-point first quarter to get started and rolled to the easy victory.
Now 3-3 after earning their first win in four Western Big 6 Conference games, the Leafs look at next Friday's road trip to Quincy (2-4, 1-3 WB6) as another must-win game in pursuit of their first playoff berth since 2017.
"We're trying to approach every game as a must-win," said Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr., whose club closes the regular season against Rock Island and Big 6 co-leader Moline.
Geneseo set the tempo on its first possession. Starting at Alleman's 48-yard line, the Leafs used six plays to strike first when Josh Steines scored from a yard out.
After a stiff southerly wind knocked down a Pioneer punt, the Leafs took over at the Alleman 23 and needed just two plays to go up 13-0 as sophomore quarterback A.J. Weller hit junior running back Jaden Weinzierl with an 18-yard touchdown pass.
Before the first quarter was over, Will Taylor returned an interception 40 yards to paydirt, and Weller scored on a 23-yard run with 16 seconds on the clock. Coupled with three Hunter Clark-Holke PATs, Geneseo was up 27-0 over the Pioneers (0-6, 0-3 Big 6).