PREP REPORT: PV rolls past Hempstead; Assumption, Moline, Geneseo fall on road

FOOTBALL

Pleasant Valley 42, Dubuque Hempstead 0: A slow start didn’t derail Pleasant Valley on Friday night as it collected its second lopsided win in as many weeks.

The 2-0 Spartans, ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, cracked the scoreboard twice in the second quarter on a pair of 8-yard touchdown runs from Rusty VanWetzinga to lead 14-0 at halftime.

PV blew open the game in the third quarter with four touchdowns and a 42-0 lead. Mahki Wilson had a 7-yard scoring run and Caden McDermott darted 43 yards for a score before McDermott hit David Gorsline and Izaac Harvey on TD tosses. The Spartans' defense had eight sacks in the game.

"I could not have been more proud of the way the kids came out and fought,” Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner said. “We’ll see at the end of the year but that (PV) may be the best team I’ve coached against in 10 years."

Austin Bullock nailed all six PAT kick attempts for the Spartans, who play Linn-Mar next Friday at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School.

Dubuque Wahlert 34, Davenport Assumption 21: Assumption got off to a solid start Friday evening against state-ranked Dubuque Wahlert, but the hosting Golden Eagles rattled off 27 straight points in the second-quarter to take control en route to a victory over the Knights at the Rock Bowl in Dubuque.

Wahlert (2-0), ranked No. 6 in this week’s Class 2A Associated Press poll, took down the Class 3A’s sixth-ranked Knights (1-1) by forcing four turnovers and scoring on a 56-yard punt return.

Wahlert had lost nine straight to the Knights since the 2014 season.

“We’ve always struggled against Assumption, but obviously we have a new team this year and we’re not going to back down from anybody,” said Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius, who ran for 96 yards and scored twice. “There’s always going to be people that doubt us every year, but the mentality of our team and how we go into each week -- just practice by practice, day by day -- it’s just kind of different.”

Quarterback Jake Timmons got the Knights off on the right foot as he broke off a 70-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.

But a bad snap on a punt on the final play of the first quarter turned the tide as the Golden Eagles needed to go just six yards to tie the game and open a string of 27 straight points to essentially lock up the game with a 27-7 halftime lead.

Assumption scored once in each frame in the second half. Angelo Jackson found the end zone on a 25-yard run and Will McIntosh closed the scoring on a 7-yard pass from Timmons with 4:04 left in regulation as Billy Moore kicked his third PAT.

Bryce Rudiger completed 9 of 12 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Owen Wallace, Matthew Nachtman and Tom Scherr intercepted passes on defense. Jerren Gille also recovered a fumble for Wahlert.

Iowa City West 42, Muscatine 21: The Muscatine High School football team dropped its second straight game of the season, coming up on the short end of a 42-21 score to hosting Iowa City West Friday evening.

West (1-1) led 28-7 at halftime. The Muskies (0-2) scored twice in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 35-21.

Ty Cozad had three touchdowns for the Muskies, covering 90, 14 and 9 yards, respectively. Muscatine is at home to face Bettendorf next week.

Benet Academy 24, Moline 21: The inability to beat Lisle Benet Academy continued Friday evening for the Moline High School football team as the Maroons dropped a 24-21 road decision at Benedictine University in Lisle. It was Moline’s fourth straight setback to the Redwings.

The Maroons played with their nemesis the entire 48 minutes but came up short on a pair of key drives — one just before halftime when they fumbled away the ball and one late in the fourth quarter that ended in Benet territory on downs.

Moline had just one lead in the game. The hosts jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before the Maroons answered with a Chase Stephens 26-yard pass from quarterback Grant Sibley, However, Kiersten Bailey’s PAT kick was blocked, leaving the Maroons down 7-6 after one quarter.

That changed early in the second frame, though, when Hyson Bey-Buie picked up a Benet fumble and returned it 10 yards for a TD. Bailey’s PAT kick put the Maroons on top 13-7.

The hosts answered with the next 10 points, including Michael Lawler’s 57-yard TD run that put the Redwings up 17-13 with 3:25 left in the half.

Moline’s ensuing drive took the Maroons into the red zone, but a fumbled snap from center was recovered by the hosts, who ran out the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Lawler ran for his second score of the evening as the Redwings stretched their lead to 24-13 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Moline (1-1) answered with another nice drive that was capped when Mason Woods broke loose for a 12-yard TD scamper. He then ran in the two-point conversion to pull the Maroons within three points with 8:43 left.

Moline’s final drive of the contest ended when Sibley overthrew chase Stephens on a fourth-down toss.

Grayslake Central 24, Geneseo 14: According to reports, the Geneseo High School football team was able to move the ball but had too many drives stall in scoring range in a 24-14 road setback to Grayslake Central.

The Maple Leafs jumped out on top 6-0 only to have Grayslake answer for a 7-6 lead. But that deficit was short-lived as Jackson Reade took the ensuing kick all the way to the house for a 14-7 Geneseo lead.

The back-and-forth game was then tied at 14 at halftime before the hosts led 21-14 after three quarters. A late field goal took the final to 24-14 as the Maple Leafs dropped to 1-1 ahead of next Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference opener against United Township at the Soule Bowl.

— Staff report