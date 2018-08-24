The Rock Island Rocks lost a second straight football season opener to the St. Charles East Saints on Friday night, but nowhere near the degree that they did last year.
In 2017, not only could the Rocks not generate anything offensively, nor could they stop the Saints’ offense, but they also lost their top two running backs and top two linebackers to injuries in the game’s first eight plays.
This time, despite a 41-14 loss, second-year coach Ben Hammer quickly found some positives on which they can build heading into their first road game next Friday at Metamora.
“Our biggest positive is that when we played them last year, we couldn’t effectively move the ball at all or stop them defensively,” Hammer said.
In the rematch, the Rocks compiled 264 yards on the ground and over 300 in total offense, with junior running back Davion Wilson missing the 200-yard rushing mark by just six yards.
— Marc Nesseler, Lee News Network
Western Dubuque 45, Clinton 7: Ben Bryant ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns in his varsity debut and quarterback Calvin Harris threw a pair of touchdown passes in his first start as Western Dubuque throttled Clinton, 45-7, on Friday night at Buchman Field.
Western Dubuque receiver Drake George caught six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, breaking the Bobcats’ career receiving record (1,183). Jeff Theisen also caught a touchdown pass for WD (1-0), which got an 88-yard kickoff return from Will Burds to open the second half and 1-yard touchdown runs from Jake Hosch and Ben DeSollar.
Clinton quarterback Kalvin Godette threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Larkin with 4:14 left to break Western Dubuque’s shutout bid.
Godette finished the game 13-for-25 for 126 yards. He also ran 20 times for a team-high 82 rushing yards. Larkin ran for 57 yards on 16 carries and caught seven passes for 40 yards. He also intercepted a pass on defense.
Patrick Mulholland had two catches for 30 yards for the River Kings (0-1).
— Dubuque Telegraph Herald
Wilton 27, Durant 13: With 18 seniors on its roster, the Wilton football team has a lot of veteran players returning from a squad that finished 9-2 last season.
And those experienced players weren’t about to be rattled when Durant took a one-point lead in the third quarter of Friday’s season opener.
The Beavers answered with two scores over the game’s final 20 minutes to earn a come-from-behind victory.
“I thought our guys responded well in tough situations,” Wilton head coach Ryan Hetzler said. “All week we talked about keeping composure. We knew Durant was going to be a good team, that they were going to have some weapons, and that there was a possibility that we would be down in this game. The guys came off, and they were angry, but I thought they held it together well.”
Wilton (1-0) drove right down the field after Durant took the lead, but the drive stalled and the Beavers missed a field goal. But Wilton’s defense stood strong, and a Clayton Cooling sack of Durant quarterback Bryce Lafrenz forced a punt out of the Wildcat end zone. With a short field, the Beavers drove 34 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, a 4-yard run by senior quarterback Jerome Mays.
Mays accounted for 254 yards of offense in Wilton’s 20-7 win over Durant last season, but the Wildcat defense was able to keep the speedy quarterback hemmed in for much of Friday’s contest. Although he found the end zone three times, Mays was limited to just 71 rushing yards on 25 carries, and he completed 10 of his 21 passes for 92 yards.
— Travis Brown
Center Point-Urbana 20, Central DeWitt 2: Central DeWitt faltered late in its first game under head coach Ryan Streets, giving up the final 13 points in the loss. The Sabers were scoreless with the Stormin' Pointers in the first half and trailed 7-2 after recording a safety in the third quarter.
But the Stormin' Pointers found their offense and recorded a late interception to end the game.