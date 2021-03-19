Prep report: Smith scores three TDs in UTHS loss

Football

Quincy 35, United Township 22: United Township senior running back Cayne Smith rushed for three touchdowns but it wasn't enough as the Panthers dropped their season opener on the road to Quincy on Friday.

Quincy took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and UT was trying to play catch-up the rest of the game.

Smith's first touchdown with 2:59 left in the first half closed the gap to 14-8, but another Quincy score before halftime made it 22-8 at intermission.

Smith again made it a one-score game, 22-16, with his second touchdown with 4:56 left in the third quarter.

Quincy quarterback Tate Meyer followed with a 67-yard run on the ensuing drive. He found Jack Rupert for a 5-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 28-16 late in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils added another score before Smith completed his hat trick with 3:09 left in the game.

UT plays Rock Island in its home opener next Friday night.

Boys soccer

Moline 6, Washington 0: The Maroons got their season off to a fast start, opening with a shutout win over Washington Friday.

The Maroons, who finished fifth in the Western Big 6 a season ago, picked up where they left off last season after closing with a surprising run to the Sweet 16.

