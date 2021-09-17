Prep report: Sterling smothers Alleman

Football
Sterling 49, Alleman 7: Sterling scored the first seven times it had the ball in rolling up a 49-0 halftime lead, then cruised through the second half to defeat Rock Island Alleman on Friday night.
Tyree Kelly, Antonio Tablante and Carter Ryan each scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half for the Warriors (3-1, 2-0 Western Big 6). Ryan’s scores came on passes from Colt Adams, Tabares scored his pair on the ground and Kelly had a 32-yard interception return for a TD to go with a 16-yard scoring run.
Sterling then used most of the third quarter with a time-consuming drive before Alleman (0-4, 0-2) scored its first points of the season on a touchdown pass from Quentin Fonseca to Jack Ellis. That score came with 5 minutes, 48 seconds remaining following an 80-yard drive.