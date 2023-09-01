Illinois Metro
Rock Island at Dunlap
Grayslake Central at Geneseo
Quincy at Alton
Wheaton St. Francis at Sterling
Iowa Metro
Davenport West at Bettendorf
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Pleasant Valley
Waverly-Shell Rock at North Scott
Clinton at Maquoketa
Northeast at Central DeWitt
Drake Lansman
Sports Reporter
