Preparing for Ridgewood, A-W motivated more by last week than last year

KEWANEE — For the returning members of the Annawan-Wethersfield football team, last spring's meeting with Ridgewood was memorable, but for the wrong reasons.
Traveling to Cambridge to take on the Spartans, A-W returned home stunned after taking a 41-14 defeat.
As it turned out, that was the Titans' lone setback in a six-game season that ended with them earning their third consecutive Lincoln Trail Conference championship and their fourth such title in five years.
"We haven't talked too much about it, other than it was the one game we lost," said first-year A-W head coach Tony Gripp, who was on the sidelines at Goff-Stahl Field that night as one of Logan Willits' assistants.
"We knew then that it would create motivation for the year after, and we know what we need to do in order to get the job done."
Ahead of tonight's rematch with Ridgewood at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, Class 1A's 10th-ranked Titans are perhaps strongly motivated not by last year, but by last week.
Falling 9-8 at Princeville on R.J. Ahten's 37-yard field goal as time expired, Annawan-Wethersfield (2-1, 1-1 LTC) is looking to make up lost ground in the Lincoln Trail race.
"We got served some humble pie last week," said Gripp. "Princeville's a good program; Coach (Jon) Carruthers does a good job with them. We expected a fight, and we put ourselves in that situation. We're working on fixing things we can fix; getting beat has us more motivated.
"No one likes to lose, and we're not used to losing a lot. The focus and intensity in practice has certainly picked up this week."
Going up against a Ridgewood squad that graduated a large number of players and has struggled out of the gate with three LTC losses, Gripp is quick to discount the Spartans' record.
"If you want to compare records. ... Princeville was 0-2 last week and like I said, they served us some humble pie," he said. "Anything can happen on any given Friday."
Like Ridgewood, A-W had to replace several high-profile players who graduated last spring, including all-state quarterback Coltin Quagliano.
His replacement, sophomore Dillon Horrie, has ably filled Quagliano's shoes by throwing for 364 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception. Classmate Colin Hornback is his top target with six receptions for 148 yards and three TDs.
The senior duo of Darius Dickerson (199 yards, four TDs) and Cole Troxell (180 yards, three TDs) anchors the Titan ground game. On defense, the linebacking pair of senior Tucker Forrest and junior Matthew Senteney lead the way with 26 and 23 tackles, respectively.
While a lot of the names in the starting lineup are different, Gripp knows that each time the Titans take the field, they will get the opposition's best shot. He expects tonight's game to be more of the same.