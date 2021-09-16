 Skip to main content
Preparing for Ridgewood, A-W motivated more by last week than last year
PREP FOOTBALL

Preparing for Ridgewood, A-W motivated more by last week than last year

Annawan-Wethersfield co-op logo

KEWANEE — For the returning members of the Annawan-Wethersfield football team, last spring's meeting with Ridgewood was memorable, but for the wrong reasons.

Traveling to Cambridge to take on the Spartans, A-W returned home stunned after taking a 41-14 defeat.

As it turned out, that was the Titans' lone setback in a six-game season that ended with them earning their third consecutive Lincoln Trail Conference championship and their fourth such title in five years.

"We haven't talked too much about it, other than it was the one game we lost," said first-year A-W head coach Tony Gripp, who was on the sidelines at Goff-Stahl Field that night as one of Logan Willits' assistants.

"We knew then that it would create motivation for the year after, and we know what we need to do in order to get the job done."

Ahead of tonight's rematch with Ridgewood at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, Class 1A's 10th-ranked Titans are perhaps strongly motivated not by last year, but by last week.

Falling 9-8 at Princeville on R.J. Ahten's 37-yard field goal as time expired, Annawan-Wethersfield (2-1, 1-1 LTC) is looking to make up lost ground in the Lincoln Trail race.

"We got served some humble pie last week," said Gripp. "Princeville's a good program; Coach (Jon) Carruthers does a good job with them. We expected a fight, and we put ourselves in that situation. We're working on fixing things we can fix; getting beat has us more motivated.

"No one likes to lose, and we're not used to losing a lot. The focus and intensity in practice has certainly picked up this week."

Going up against a Ridgewood squad that graduated a large number of players and has struggled out of the gate with three LTC losses, Gripp is quick to discount the Spartans' record.

"If you want to compare records. ... Princeville was 0-2 last week and like I said, they served us some humble pie," he said. "Anything can happen on any given Friday."

Like Ridgewood, A-W had to replace several high-profile players who graduated last spring, including all-state quarterback Coltin Quagliano.

His replacement, sophomore Dillon Horrie, has ably filled Quagliano's shoes by throwing for 364 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception. Classmate Colin Hornback is his top target with six receptions for 148 yards and three TDs.

The senior duo of Darius Dickerson (199 yards, four TDs) and Cole Troxell (180 yards, three TDs) anchors the Titan ground game. On defense, the linebacking pair of senior Tucker Forrest and junior Matthew Senteney lead the way with 26 and 23 tackles, respectively.

While a lot of the names in the starting lineup are different, Gripp knows that each time the Titans take the field, they will get the opposition's best shot. He expects tonight's game to be more of the same.

"Having the string of successes we've had, we've got a target on our backs in every game, no matter what happens the previous week," he said. "There's no time for any breaks. We've got to come prepared and give our best effort every day."

THIS WEEK'S ILLINOIS AREA FOOTBALL MATCHUPS

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE (WEST DIVISION)

Rockridge (2-1, 1-0) at Erie-Prophetstown (1-2, 1-0): Tonight at 7 at Wayne Hein Memorial Field, Erie.

Ranked fifth in Class 2A, the Rockets hit the road for the first time since their opening-night loss at Princeton. In back-to-back wins, Rockridge has outscored its opponents 82-26, with senior quarterback Brayden Deem throwing for 460 yards and five touchdowns in that span. ... E-P looks to build on last Saturday's 55-0 league-opening win at Sherrard, a game in which the senior duo of QB Kolby Franks and running back Connor Sibley combined for 411 total yards and five TDs.

Orion (1-2, 0-0) at Riverdale (0-3, 0-1): Tonight at 7 at Riverdale High School, Port Byron.

Tonight is the conference opener for the Chargers as they look to get back on track following back-to-back losses. Last Saturday at Sterling Newman, Orion led early and trailed just 14-13 at halftime before the Comets secured the win with two second-half scores. ... The Rams look to shore themselves up defensively, having given up 52 points per game in their three losses.

Sherrard (0-3, 0-1) at Monmouth-Roseville (2-1, 1-0): Tonight at 7 at Coach Dobry Field, Monmouth.

Looking to turn things around after being outscored 158-7 in their three losses, the Tigers will not have an easy task against a resurgent Mon-Rose squad that has put up 83 points in consecutive wins over Hall and Morrison.

Morrison (0-3) at Hall (0-3): Tonight at 7 at Richard Nesti Stadium, Spring Valley.

One team will come out of this with its first win of the 2021 season. The Mustangs are playing their final crossover game after falling 43-28 to Monmouth-Roseville in their TRAC West opener. ... The Red Devils fell 56-13 to Princeton in their TRAC East opener but became the first time this year to score in double figures against 3A's second-ranked Tigers.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE (EAST DIVISION)

Kewanee (3-0, 1-0) at Bureau Valley (2-1, 0-1): Tonight at 7 at Bureau Valley High School, Manlius.

Off to their best start since 2003, the Boilermakers now look to begin 4-0 for the first time since 1999, when they finished 10-2 and reached the Class 3A quarterfinals. ... In last week's 51-27 win at Peru St. Bede, senior quarterback Will Bruno threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth, all in the first half. ... Kewanee also got touchdowns from its defense and special teams. ... The Storm look to rebound from a 42-22 loss at Mendota, a game in which Trojan QB Ted Landgraf threw for three TDs.

LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE

Ridgewood (0-3, 0-3) at Annawan-Wethersfield (2-1, 1-1): Tonight at 7 at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, Kewanee.

Tonight is homecoming for Wethersfield, and Class 1A's 10th-ranked Titans look to celebrate the occasion by getting back on the winning track after falling 9-8 at Princeville on the final play of the game. ... In last spring's meeting, the Spartans took control early and rolled to a 41-14 win, handing A-W its only loss in a shortened season.

Mercer County (1-2, 1-1) at Abingdon-Avon (3-0, 3-0): Riding the wave of last week's 40-26 win at United, the Golden Eagles now look to be the ones to give the Tornadoes their first loss as members of the LTC. ... A-Town garnered some votes in this week's 1A state rankings, having outscored their three opponents 136-35.

Princeville (1-2, 1-2) at ROWVA-Williamsfield (1-2, 1-1): Tonight at 7 at Bill Adams Field, Oneida.

Returning to LTC action after last week's 40-22 nonconference loss at Macomb, the Cougars will have their hands full with a Princeville club that earned some votes in this week's 1A state rankings after edging Annawan-Wethersfield 9-8 on R.J. Ahten's 37-yard field goal as time expired.

NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE

Fulton (2-1) at Madison (1-2): Saturday at 2 p.m. at Madison High School.

Looking to bounce back from their 38-24 loss to 3A's 10th-ranked Durand-Pecatonica, the Steamers (seventh in 1A) hit the road for a four-plus hour road trip to the St. Louis area for their lone nonconference date. ... In the loss to the Rivermen, Fulton QB Patrick Lower threw for 170 yards and a TD, but the Steamers were outgained 344-71 on the ground.

8-PLAYER

Galva (0-3) at St. Thomas More (2-1): Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Thomas More High School, Champaign.

Playing the fourth of their six Saturday afternoon games, the Wildcats look to halt a backslide that has seen them score just 14 points in their last two games after putting up 18 in their opener. ... In their two wins, the Sabers have outscored Milford and Farmer City Blue Ridge 90-0.

