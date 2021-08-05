Prince: Pioneers have a juggernaut in Jagusah

Having seen some of the nation’s top basketball and football prospects and talking to them, they can be ignorant at times or just not interested. This kid, however, is a true gentleman and very respectful. It is hard not to pull for student-athletes like Jagusah, who visited the Iowa campus and made a trip to LSU.

Jagusah was a starting lineman for the Pioneers during the shortened spring season as a freshman and more than held his own against older and more mature competition. That showed a high ceiling for his potential, and college coaches see that.

“Schools are recruiting me on the offensive side of the ball and defensive side. I would say it's about 50/50 OL/DL," he said. "The way my high school team played defense last year, it wasn't the system for me. Not that I am mad about it, they have to put a system in to help us win games. I would say I'm better as an offensive lineman, but after this year is when I will really find out. For college, I'm trying to be a defensive lineman.”

Illinois' coaches have one unique recruiting tool that many others struggle to compete with, and that is their new football practice facility. The Henry Dale and Betty Smith Performance Center has caught the eyes of many of the nation's top recruits.