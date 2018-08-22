Try 1 month for 99¢

Bettendorf's football team has no shortage of firepower on its offense.

It has a dual-threat quarterback with multiple Football Championship Subdivision and Division II offers in Carter Bell along with two athletic receivers in Darien Porter, an Iowa State recruit, and Brandon Tillman.

But when coach Aaron Wiley pops in the film of the Bulldogs' state semifinal setback to Iowa City West last November, there were two glaring issues that prevented his team from a championship run.

"We weren't good enough on defense and we couldn't run the ball," he said. "If you're going to win those games at the end of the year against elite teams, you can't be average anywhere.

"You have to be dominant, and we weren't last year."

Bettendorf has been the gold standard for football in the Iowa Quad-Cities for three decades. Still, the Bulldogs have lost their last four state semifinal games in the UNI-Dome.

Nearly 24 to 48 hours after that 23-0 defeat, Bettendorf's current senior class already turned the page to this upcoming season.

"You can definitely tell in practice already we're a lot more motivated," Bell said. "Guys are flying around and ready to go."

In hindsight, Bell said the loss to West helped keep the Bulldogs driven throughout the offseason in the weight room, conditioning and field work.

"We got a taste in the Dome last year, but we really want to get back there and see if we can take it further," linebacker Alex Blizzard said.

For that to happen, Bettendorf needs to own the trenches.

On the offensive line, it returns three-year starter Griffen Deere (6-foot-2, 305 pounds), Cole Buhman (6-4, 275) and Jax Dormire (5-11, 230). It went into preseason camp looking for two other starters.

As of last week, Wiley pointed to Zach Marsh (6-0, 220) and Nile Ridenour (6-1, 215) as front-runners for those spots.

The defensive line returns two starters in sophomore Griffin Liddle, who already has multiple scholarship offers from Power 5 programs, and rush end Rocky Schoenfelder (15.5 tackles for loss).

Seniors Tre Roland and Matt Morrisey, along with sophomore Kaden Klemme, are among those vying to fill out the line.

"Up front on both sides of the ball is going to determine how good we are in the big picture," Wiley said. "We've got a chance to be really good."

Bettendorf has an entirely new secondary. Porter and Tillman are expected to see significant time at corner while juniors Joe Byrne and Keaton Staley are in the mix on the back end.

"They're all new, but they are very athletic," Wiley said. "I think eventually it could turn into a strength of our team."

The Bulldogs were the fourth highest scoring offense in 4A last season. They had 39 rushing scores and 20 through the air.

Bell accumulated 2,089 total yards, completed 66 percent of his throws, passed for 17 touchdowns and ran for 14 more.

Porter was slowed by a wrist injury, but still managed to average 25 yards on on his 10 catches. Teammates believe Tillman is poised for a breakout season after recording only three receptions in 2017.

"He was a little behind last year and really didn't know where he was lining up at times, but he took a lot of time to read over the playbook this offseason," Bell said. "He's done a good job.

"It is going to be hard for teams to cover two receivers with similar speed and athleticism. It is certainly exciting as a quarterback."

Senior Austin Kalar and junior AJ Douglass are the top choices to replace Nijel McIntosh at tailback.

Kalar is 5-8 and 185 pounds. Douglass is listed at 5-9, 160.

"Austin has speed, but he is more the power guy of the two," Bell said. "They both are pretty similar and can switch in and out."

Fullback Tyler Ciha is back, and Wiley is excited about the potential of 6-foot-5 junior tight end Noah Abbott.

"We have a great offense we have to go against every day," Blizzard said. "It is going to prepare us when we get out here on Friday nights."

Even with seven new starters on defense, Schoenfelder is pleased with the group's makeup.

"I just like our bond," he said. "We get along pretty well. We work pretty hard and have stayed disciplined. We're looking forward in trying to make a run at this."

Expected to be ranked among the top five in 4A to start the season, Bettendorf has several challenges in the first month.

It opens with rival Pleasant Valley, gets a rematch with last year's state runner-up Iowa City West in Week 2 and faces what figures to be a very good Cedar Falls team on the road in Week 4.

"We're going to have to be ready to go right away," Wiley said. "It is tough, but that's how we want it."

For the Bulldogs, it always has been about performing in November.

"We're all buying into this making a run at the state title," Porter said. "Everyone wants a piece of it. Whether it is in the weight room or conditioning, everyone is pushing themselves to the max.